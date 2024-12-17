Renewal Information

Licenses expire November 30 of every even-numbered year. The Board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. Therefore, it is very important to notify the Board as soon as possible of any changes. The Postal Service does not forward licenses.

Optometrist $135.00

Branch Office $20.00

2024 Optometry Renewal Guide

Completion of 30 hours of board approved continuing education is required for renewal.

Only Optometrists licensed at the glaucoma level must carry professional liability insurance in the minimum amount of $1,000,000 per occurrence and $3,000,000 per annual aggregate. All other Optometrists must have the insurance in the minimum amount of $200,000 per occurrence and $600,000 per annual aggregate.

Opioid Education for Optometrists Certified to Prescribe and Administer Pharmaceutical Agents and Renewals Submitted after July 1, 2017 (PDF)