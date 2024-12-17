An occupational therapist shall complete a minimum of 24 contact hours of continued competency in each biennial period. Please refer to the regulations found on our website for the details of the continued competency requirements and acceptable activities. The 2 hours of mandated child abuse recognition and reporting under Act 31 can be part of the 24 contact hours.

The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA), in conjunction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), is providing notice to all health-related licensees and funeral directors that are considered “mandatory reporters” under section 6311 of the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) (23 P.S. § 6311), as amended, that EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2015, all persons applying for renewal of a license shall be required to complete 2 hours of Board-approved training in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements as a condition of renewal. Please review the Board website for further information on approved CE providers. Child Abuse Continuing Education Providers Information can be found on our website. Once you have completed a course, the approved provider will electronically submit your name, date of attendance, etc., to the Board. All child abuse courses must be taken through one of the approved providers.