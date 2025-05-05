Skip to agency navigation
    Licensure Information for the Navigation Commission

    Find what you need to renew your Navigation Commission license, including deadlines, requirements, and steps to stay active.

    Commission Services

    Name change - Will be made only when a copy of an official document (marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order) is submitted with a letter of request.  The fee for a duplicate license is $5.00 (check or money order) payable to the Commonwealth of PA.

    Address change - Written requests should include the old address, new address and license number and/or Social Security number. 

     

    Questions regarding practice of this profession may be directed to the Office of the State Commission: 

    Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and Its Navigable Tributaries

    2525 North 7th Street
    Suite 330
    Harrisburg PA 17110

    Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA
    Fax: (717) 783-0510

    Email: ra-navcomm@pa.gov

     

    REPORTING MARINE ACCIDENTS:
    Department of State
    Professional Compliance Office
    P.O. Box 69522
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-9522

    Toll Free: (800) 822-2113
    Fax: (717) 705-2882

     

    License renewal cycle and fees:

    Licenses expire May 1 of every year.  The Commission mails renewal notices two to three months prior to the license expiration date.  Notices are mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Commission. Renewals are completed online through PALS. 

    • First Class Pilot $400.00
    • Second Class Pilot $400.00
    • Third Class Pilot $400.00
    • Fourth Class Pilot $400.00 
    • Fifth Class Pilot $400.00 
    • Sixth Class Pilot $400.00 

    The following documentation needs to be attached in order to process a renewal:

    1. Copy of Federal first-class pilot's license, which certifies a radar observer endorsement.
    2. The "Merchant Mariner Credential Medical Evaluation Report" of the U.S. Coast Guard indicating passage of the medical examination, which must occur within 120 days (4 months) of the date of application of the annual renewal.
    3. Date within the last 5 years when you completed a bridge resource management (BRM) course.