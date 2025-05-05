Commission Services

Name change - Will be made only when a copy of an official document (marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order) is submitted with a letter of request. The fee for a duplicate license is $5.00 (check or money order) payable to the Commonwealth of PA.

Address change - Written requests should include the old address, new address and license number and/or Social Security number.



Questions regarding practice of this profession may be directed to the Office of the State Commission:

Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and Its Navigable Tributaries

2525 North 7th Street

Suite 330

Harrisburg PA 17110

Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA

Fax: (717) 783-0510

Email: ra-navcomm@pa.gov



REPORTING MARINE ACCIDENTS:

Department of State

Professional Compliance Office

P.O. Box 69522

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9522

Toll Free: (800) 822-2113

Fax: (717) 705-2882

License renewal cycle and fees:

Licenses expire May 1 of every year. The Commission mails renewal notices two to three months prior to the license expiration date. Notices are mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Commission. Renewals are completed online through PALS.



First Class Pilot $400.00

Second Class Pilot $400.00

Third Class Pilot $400.00

Fourth Class Pilot $400.00

Fifth Class Pilot $400.00

Sixth Class Pilot $400.00



The following documentation needs to be attached in order to process a renewal: