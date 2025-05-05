Degree Requirement:

Doctorate Degree

Has graduated from an accredited medical college (within the United States/Canada) or from an unaccredited medical college (outside of the United State/Canada).

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An application must complete one of the following to satisfy the examination requirement for licensure:

A passing score on Step 1, Step 2 and Step 3 of the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE);

A score of 75 on Federation Licensing Examination (FLEX) I and a score of 75 on FLEX II, as determined by the Federation;

A passing score as determined by the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) on the National Boards;

A passing score on Part I of the National Boards or Step 1 of the USMLE plus Part II of the National Boards or Step 2 of the USMLE plus Part III of the National Boards or Step 3 of the USMLE completed within a 7-year period;

A score of 75 on FLEX I and Step 3 of the USMLE completed within a 7-year period;

A passing score on Part I of the National Boards or Step 1 of the USMLE plus Part II of the National Boards or Step 2 of the USMLE plus FLEX II completed within a 7-year period;

Experience:

Post-Graduate Training



An applicant must complete 2 years of graduate medical training at a first and second-year level level in a graduate medical training program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

For Unaccredited Graduates

If the applicant is a graduate of an unaccredited medical college, they must be certified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG).

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



100 Hours (when renewing license)

100 hours of continuing education required for licensure renewal. 2 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements must be completed for renewal or reactivation of a license.

4 Hours of CE in Pain Management / Practices of Prescribing or Dispensing of Opiods



Section 9.1(a) of ABC-MAP* requires that all prescribers or dispensers, as defined in Section 3 of ABC-MAP, applying for licensure/approval complete at least 4 hours of Board-approved education consisting of 2 hours in pain management or the identification of addiction and 2 hours in the practices of prescribing or dispensing of opioids. Applicants seeking licensure/approval on or after July 1, 2017, must document, within one year from issuance of the licensure/ approval, that they completed this education either as part of an initial education program, a stand-alone course from a Board-approved course provider, or a continuing education course from an approved continuing education provider.

The 4 hours of Board-approved education needs to be completed only once. See the Board’s website for the Opioid Education Forms and additional information.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$35.00 – Graduate of Accredited Medical School

$85.00 – Graduate of Unaccredited Medical School



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$360.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Other Payways to Licensure in Pennsylvania:

The Board will grant a license without restriction to an applicant who does not meet the standard license requirements if the applicant has achieved cumulative qualifications which are endorsed by the Board as being equivalent to the standard requirements for the license. An extraterritorial license authorizes a medical doctor who possesses a license to practice medicine and surgery without restriction or an equivalent license to practice medicine and surgery Pennsylvania.





Licensure via Act 41

Act 41 promotes licensure portability for out-of-state professionals seeking to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 authorizes all licensing boards and commissions within the Commonwealth to endorse licenses from other states, territories or jurisdictions, as long as the applicant meets certain criteria. Specifically, the applicant must:

Hold a current, active license in good standing in another jurisdiction whose licensing requirements are substantially equivalent to or exceed Pennsylvania’s.

Have no disciplinary action or criminal convictions.

Have been actively engaged in the profession for at least two of the last five years.

Demonstrate competene, as determined by the Board; this may include education, continuing education, or other standards set by the Board.

Meet any other administrative requirements such as fees.

Compact Licensure Through the IMLC When Pennsylvania is not the SPL

The Board will grant an expedited license through the IMLC when using another state as your SPL if you: