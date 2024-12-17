The State Board of Dentistry, through the licensure of dentists and dental hygienists and the certification of expanded function dental assistants, insures that such individuals are suitable and qualified. The Board issues, suspends and revokes licenses and certificates. In addition, the Board supervises dentists, dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants to insure that they are complying with licensure and certification requirements and investigates complaints made against these individuals. The Board develops standards of professional conduct, including continuing education requirements, in order to maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of dentistry.

Board Laws and Regulations

Law - Act 216 of 1933 (PDF)

Regulations

Act 48 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

Fees

Examination Notification

Please be aware that Pennsylvania Expanded Function Dental Assistant examinations will now be administered by Pearson VUE. Registration is open and exam appointments begin on Monday, April 3, 2023.

To learn more about your examination, test center policies, registration, scheduling, or canceling an examination, please visit: https://home.pearsonvue.com/pa/efda.

You may also call 877-883-1370, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. ET; and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. ET; the call center is closed on local holidays.

To learn about examination accommodations or to request an accommodation, please visit: http://pearsonvue.com/accommodations.