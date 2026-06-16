Harrisburg, PA – Building on Governor Josh Shapiro’s ongoing efforts to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians avoid scams and fraud, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) launched My Money, a new online resource designed to help Pennsylvanians learn about, manage, and protect their finances. Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-navigate location.

The new website builds on the Shapiro Administration’s broader efforts to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians avoid scams, fraud, and financial exploitation. My Money provides guidance for Pennsylvanians at every stage of life — from higher education and career planning to homeownership, military service, retirement, and unexpected financial challenges — while connecting users with trusted state and federal resources.

As financial scams grow more sophisticated and consumers face an increasingly complex financial landscape, My Money offers a centralized destination for fraud prevention information, financial education tools, and resources to help Pennsylvanians make informed financial decisions.

“Financial scams are becoming more sophisticated, and consumers are often forced to search across dozens of websites to find reliable information,” said DoBS Secretary Wendy Spicher. “The new My Money website gives Pennsylvanians one trusted place to find the tools, resources, and fraud prevention information they need to protect their finances and make informed decisions. Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s commitment to protecting consumers, we’re excited to make this resource available for consumers across the Commonwealth.”

Last year, Governor Shapiro launched a centralized consumer protection hotline, website, and email address to create a no-wrong-door approach for Pennsylvanians seeking help with consumer issues. My Money builds on that work by providing proactive resources that help consumers prevent fraud, improve financial literacy, and make informed financial decisions before problems arise.

The My Money website contains dozens of financial resources to help Pennsylvanians navigate major life events and financial decisions, including higher education and training, employment, family finances, homeownership, military and veterans’ services, business ownership, unexpected life events, aging, retirement, and more. The site focuses on useful, easy-to-understand resources that help consumers learn about, manage, and protect their hard-earned money.

My Money features:

Links to dozens of state and federal resources covering life’s major financial milestones

to dozens of state and federal resources covering life’s major financial milestones Materials that help consumers recognize, avoid, and report fraud and scams

that help consumers recognize, avoid, and report fraud and scams Information about department investor education and fraud prevention programs, events, and outreach opportunities

Visitors can also easily:

Contact the DoBS Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or informed@pa.gov for assistance

the DoBS Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or informed@pa.gov for assistance Subscribe to the department newsletter

to the department newsletter Follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn

DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn Download publications and educational materials

publications and educational materials Build financial knowledge through interactive tools and resources

The launch of My Money is the latest step in the Shapiro Administration’s broader consumer protection initiative, which includes the statewide consumer protection hotline 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), pa.gov/consumer website, consumer@pa.gov email address, new cryptocurrency safeguards, AI fraud protections, and regulatory actions that have returned millions to consumers.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has taken action to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians safeguard their finance by:

Requiring virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected.

virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected. Establishing new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud.

new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud. Launching an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools.

an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. Creating an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice.

an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice. Returning more than $54 million to consumers through regulatory actions by DoBS and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

With new laws, coordinated agency efforts, and strong consumer protection laws already in place, Pennsylvania continues to work to raise awareness and protect residents across the Commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) regulates financial services and works to ensure consumers and businesses are well-informed about the industry. The Department leads consumer outreach efforts to help Pennsylvanians recognize and avoid scams and identity theft. In 2025 alone, DoBS managed more than 11,000 consumer inquiries and conducted over 300 outreach events reaching nearly 53,000 Pennsylvanians with financial education and investor protection information.