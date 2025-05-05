Banking Forms and Applications

- Articles of Amendment: Use this application to seek approval for the amendment of a bank’s Articles of Incorporation.
- Sample Articles of Amendment: The following document contains samples of Articles of Amendment for stock institutions, mutual institutions and for a sole shareholder.
Bank Holding Company: Guidelines and forms to request permission to establish a bank holding company.
- Please contact the Bureau of Bank Supervision at RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov to obtain the current forms.
New Bank Charter Application: Use these documents when applying for a state charter.
Bank Parity: Use the following form to seek parity with the powers of a national bank, federal savings association or an FDIC insured state bank (through Section 24 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act).
- Bank Parity (DOC)
Closing a Branch: Use this form to notify of the intent to close a branch.
New Branch: PA State-Chartered Banks - Use this form to request permission to open a new branch (Full-Service and Limited-Service Facility).
- De Novo Bank Branch (DOC)
Relocate an Existing Branch: PA State-Chartered Banks - Use this form to request permission to move a branch.
- Bank Branch Relocation (DOC)
Limited Purpose Banking Office: For establishing a Limited Purpose Banking Office. NOTE: For those banks that are not PA State-Chartered Institutions, please contact the Bureau of Bank Supervision at RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov to obtain filing instructions.
Mobile Branch: Use this form to request permission to establish a mobile branch.
- Mobile Bank Branch (DOC)
New Trust Office: Use this form to establish a trust office for a state-chartered institution.
- Open a Trust Office (DOC)
Interstate Bank Branch(es) and Relocation(s): These applications are to be used by "Interstate Banks," as defined by 7 P.S. §102 (hh), that propose to open a new full-service or limited-service facility branch location or relocate an existing branch to another location or temporarily relocate a branch in Pennsylvania. Generally, Interstate Banks are non-Pennsylvania state-chartered banks located outside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (A limited-service facility branch is a branch that is seasonal, operated on a less than full-time basis or offers limited branch services.)
Foreign Country Branch: Use this form to request permission to establish a branch outside the United States.
Use these documents, as applicable, when drafting and/or amending the bylaws of a bank.
Amending Bylaws: Follow these instructions when amending the bank's bylaws.
- Instructions (PDF)
Use the following forms, as applicable, when converting charters or corporate structure.
Bank to Savings Bank: Use this form to request permission to convert from a commercial bank to a savings bank.
National to State Bank: Use this form to request permission to convert from a national bank to a state bank.
Federal Savings Association to Savings Bank: Use this form to request permission to convert from a Federal Savings Association to a Savings Bank.
Mutual Savings Bank to a Stock Savings Bank:
Board of Directors Elected: Oath form to be used in the event the Board of Directors/Trustees elects a Director/Trustee. Submit form via email to ra-bnoathrosterforms@pa.gov.
Annual or Special Shareholder Meeting Elected: Oath and Roster forms to be used for the election of Directors/Trustees and Officers at an annual or special meeting of shareholders. Submit form via email to ra-bnoathrosterforms@pa.gov.
Service of Process: This form serves as the appointment of the Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities as attorney for service of process.
Merger of Two or More Banks: Use this form for mergers and consolidations of banks with or without Holding Company Acquisitions.
- Merger or Consolidation (DOC)
Acquisition by a Holding Company: Use this form for Holding Company Acquisitions of 100% of the shares of a bank pursuant to Section 115.
Share Acquisition: When making an acquisition of shares or a tender offer to acquire outstanding shares of a bank, bank and trust company, and trust company that exceeds the thresholds in Section 112 of the Banking Code of 1965. 7 P.S. §112, please contact the Bureau of Bank Supervision at RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov to obtain filing instructions.
Bank Subsidiary: Use this form to seek approval to establish a bank subsidiary either through parity or under the Banking Code.
- Bank Subsidiary (DOC)
Use the following instructions to request permission to share confidential supervisory information to parties outside of a bank (excluding attorneys).
- Instructions (PDF)
Trust Department: Use this form to apply for various trust powers for an institution.
- Trust Department Application (Doc)
- Articles of Amendment: Use this form to notify the Department of changes to Articles of Incorporation
- Change of Principal Place of Business: Use this form to notify the state when a credit union intends to change its principal place of business
- Credit Union Charter Application: Guidelines and forms to request permission to establish a credit union in Pennsylvania
- De Novo Branch: Use this form to request permission to open a new branch
- Branch Relocation: Use this form to request permission to move an exisiting branch
- Federal to State: Use this form to request permission to convert from a federal credit union to a state-chartered credit union
- Community Charter: Use this form to request permission to convert from an occupational or associational to a community-based charter
- Statement of Officers and Directors: Use this form for the election of Directors and Officers at an annual or special meeting
- Changes of Officers and Directors: Use this form in the event the new officers or directors have been elected
- Sworn Statement Form: Use this form for new officers, directors, committee members and employees
- Trust Comapny Charter Application: Guidelines and forms to request permission to establish a trust company in Pennsylvania
- Trust Office: Use this form to establish a trust office for a state-chartered trust company
- Limited Purpose Trust Office: Use this form to establish a limited purpose trust office
- Stock Corporation to LLC: Use this form to convert from a stock corporation to a limited liability company
- Refer to Banks “Directors and Officers” section to access Oath and Roster forms. Trust companies should submit their completed forms to RA-BNTrustOathRoster@pa.gov
- Refer to Banks “Form Resolutions” when requesting permission to share Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities supervisory information
- Foreign Fiduciary Notice: For use by institutions chartered by another state than intend to offer trust services in Pennsylvania
- Trust Company Merger: Use this form when merging trust companies
- Acquisition by a Holding Company: Please contact the Bureau of Credit Union and Trust Supervision at RA-BNTrustSuprvsnInq@pa.gov for filing applications for acquisitions of a holding company
- Section 112 Acquisition: Please contact the Bureau of Credit Union and Trust Supervision at RA-BNTrustSuprvsnInq@pa.gov to request permission to purchase or acquire 10% or more of the outstanding shares of a trust company