Banking Forms and Applications

Closing a Branch: Use this form to notify of the intent to close a branch.

New Branch: PA State-Chartered Banks - Use this form to request permission to open a new branch (Full-Service and Limited-Service Facility).

Relocate an Existing Branch: PA State-Chartered Banks - Use this form to request permission to move a branch.

Limited Purpose Banking Office: For establishing a Limited Purpose Banking Office. NOTE: For those banks that are not PA State-Chartered Institutions, please contact the Bureau of Bank Supervision at RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov to obtain filing instructions.

Mobile Branch: Use this form to request permission to establish a mobile branch.

New Trust Office: Use this form to establish a trust office for a state-chartered institution.

Interstate Bank Branch(es) and Relocation(s): These applications are to be used by "Interstate Banks," as defined by 7 P.S. §102 (hh), that propose to open a new full-service or limited-service facility branch location or relocate an existing branch to another location or temporarily relocate a branch in Pennsylvania. Generally, Interstate Banks are non-Pennsylvania state-chartered banks located outside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (A limited-service facility branch is a branch that is seasonal, operated on a less than full-time basis or offers limited branch services.)

Foreign Country Branch: Use this form to request permission to establish a branch outside the United States.