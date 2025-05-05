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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Banking Forms and Applications

    • Articles of Amendment: Use this application to seek approval for the amendment of a bank’s Articles of Incorporation.
    • Sample Articles of Amendment: The following document contains samples of Articles of Amendment for stock institutions, mutual institutions and for a sole shareholder. 

    Bank Holding Company: Guidelines and forms to request permission to establish a bank holding company.

    New Bank Charter Application: Use these documents when applying for a state charter. 

     Bank Parity: Use the following form to seek parity with the powers of a national bank, federal savings association or an FDIC insured state bank (through Section 24 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act).

    Closing a Branch: Use this form to notify of the intent to close a branch.

    New Branch: PA State-Chartered Banks - Use this form to request permission to open a new branch (Full-Service and Limited-Service Facility).

    Relocate an Existing Branch: PA State-Chartered Banks - Use this form to request permission to move a branch.

    Limited Purpose Banking Office: For establishing a Limited Purpose Banking Office. NOTE: For those banks that are not PA State-Chartered Institutions, please contact the Bureau of Bank Supervision at RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov to obtain filing instructions.

     Mobile Branch: Use this form to request permission to establish a mobile branch.

    New Trust Office: Use this form to establish a trust office for a state-chartered institution.

    Interstate Bank Branch(es) and Relocation(s): These applications are to be used by "Interstate Banks," as defined by 7 P.S. §102 (hh), that propose to open a new full-service or limited-service facility branch location or relocate an existing branch to another location or temporarily relocate a branch in Pennsylvania.  Generally, Interstate Banks are non-Pennsylvania state-chartered banks located outside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.  (A limited-service facility branch is a branch that is seasonal, operated on a less than full-time basis or offers limited branch services.) 

    Foreign Country Branch: Use this form to request permission to establish a branch outside the United States. 

    Use these documents, as applicable, when drafting and/or amending the bylaws of a bank.

    Amending Bylaws: Follow these instructions when amending the bank's bylaws.

     Use the following forms, as applicable, when converting charters or corporate structure.

    Bank to Savings Bank: Use this form to request permission to convert from a commercial bank to a savings bank.

    National to State Bank: Use this form to request permission to convert from a national bank to a state bank. 

    Federal Savings Association to Savings Bank: Use this form to request permission to convert from a Federal Savings Association to a Savings Bank.

    Mutual Savings Bank to a Stock Savings Bank:  

    Board of Directors Elected: Oath form to be used in the event the Board of Directors/Trustees elects a Director/Trustee.  Submit form via email to ra-bnoathrosterforms@pa.gov.

    Annual or Special Shareholder Meeting Elected: Oath and Roster forms to be used for the election of Directors/Trustees and Officers at an annual or special meeting of shareholders. Submit form via email to ra-bnoathrosterforms@pa.gov.

    Service of Process: This form serves as the appointment of the Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities as attorney for service of process.

    Merger of Two or More Banks: Use this form for mergers and consolidations of banks with or without Holding Company Acquisitions.

    Acquisition by a Holding Company: Use this form for Holding Company Acquisitions of 100% of the shares of a bank pursuant to Section 115.  

    Share Acquisition: When making an acquisition of shares or a tender offer to acquire outstanding shares of a bank, bank and trust company, and trust company that exceeds the thresholds in Section 112 of the Banking Code of 1965. 7 P.S. §112, please contact the Bureau of Bank Supervision at RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov to obtain filing instructions.

    Bank Subsidiary: Use this form to seek approval to establish a bank subsidiary either through parity or under the Banking Code.

    Use the following instructions to request permission to share confidential supervisory information to parties outside of a bank (excluding attorneys).

    Trust Department: Use this form to apply for various trust powers for an institution.

    • Trust Department Application (Doc)

    • Bylaw Amendments: Use this form to notify the Department of amendments to credit union's bylaws

    • Federal to State: Use this form to request permission to convert from a federal credit union to a state-chartered credit union
    • Community Charter: Use this form to request permission to convert from an occupational or associational to a community-based charter

    • Trust Comapny Charter Application: Guidelines and forms to request permission to establish a trust company in Pennsylvania 

    • Trust Office: Use this form to establish a trust office for a state-chartered trust company
    • Limited Purpose Trust Office: Use this form to establish a limited purpose trust office

    • Stock Corporation to LLC: Use this form to convert from a stock corporation to a limited liability company

    • Refer to Banks “Directors and Officers” section to access Oath and Roster forms.  Trust companies should submit their completed forms to RA-BNTrustOathRoster@pa.gov

    • Refer to Banks “Form Resolutions” when requesting permission to share Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities supervisory information

    • Foreign Fiduciary Notice: For use by institutions chartered by another state than intend to offer trust services in Pennsylvania

    • Trust Company Merger: Use this form when merging trust companies
    • Acquisition by a Holding Company: Please contact the Bureau of Credit Union and Trust Supervision at RA-BNTrustSuprvsnInq@pa.gov for filing applications for acquisitions of a holding company
    • Section 112 Acquisition: Please contact the Bureau of Credit Union and Trust Supervision at RA-BNTrustSuprvsnInq@pa.gov to request permission to purchase or acquire 10% or more of the outstanding shares of a trust company