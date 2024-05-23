Skip to agency navigation
    State Athletics Resources and Forms

    Find forms and documents needed to compete in boxing, mixed martial arts and other events in Pennsylvania. 

    Apply for your license
    Find more information about the State Athletics Commission

    Pro Boxer

    1. Pro Boxer License Application (PDF)
    2. Annual Physical* (PDF)
    3. Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
    4. Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
    5. Pro Boxing Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
    6. Current ABC Federal ID (PDF) card
    7. Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.

    *Additional medical exams may be required

    Pro MMA

    1. Pro MMA License Application (PDF)
    2. Annual Physical* (PDF)
    3. Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
    4. Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
    5. Pro MMA Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
    6. Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
    7. Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.

    *Additional medical exams may be required

    **All Amateur Kickboxing/Muay Thai Fighters MUST complete the Amateur MMA Application

    ** All Amateur MMA/Kickboxing/Muay Thai Fighters DO NOT need Dilated Eye Exam

    Amateur MMA

    1. Amateur MMA License Application (PDF)
    2. Annual Physical* (PDF)
    3. Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
    4. Amateur MMA Experience form* (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
    5. Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
    6. Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.

    *Additional medical exams may be required

    Manager

    1. Manager License Application (PDF)
    2. Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
    3. Here are the steps to take to complete a Criminal Background check online. 
      1. Go to website https://epatch.pa.gov/home
      2. Click on “Submit a New Record Check” 
      3. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Accept” 
      4. Choose “Individual Request” 
      5. Reason For Request: Choose “Other” 
      6. Input your information into the blank fields 
      7. Input your information into the blank fields on the following page 
      8. Click “Finish” 
      9. Enter in Credit Card information to pay online

    Boxing Promoter

    1. Boxing Promoter Requirements
    2. Boxing Promoter License Application (PDF)
    3. Boxing Promoter Bond (PDF)
    4. Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
    6. Driver's License for First time Promoter

    *Statement of Policy on Charity Boxing Events (PDF)

    MMA Promoter

    1. MMA Promoter Requirements
    2. MMA Promoter License Application (PDF)
    3. MMA Promoter Bond (PDF)
    4. Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
    6. Amateur MMA Contract
    7. Driver's License for First time Promoter

    Wrestling Promoter

    1. Wrestling Promoter Requirements
    2. Wrestling Promoter License Application (PDF)
    3. Wrestling Promoter Bond (PDF)
    4. Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
    6. Driver's License for First time Promoter

     

    Other Applications

    Miscellaneous Forms and Resources

