Uniform Commercial Code (UCC)

You can file UCC Financing Statement and UCC Financing Statement Amendments through our Business Filing System website. Please note that you cannot upload attachments for online UCC filings. Should your UCC filing require an attachment then your financing statement would need to be submitted via paper.

Act 18 of 2001, the Uniform Commercial Code Modernization Act of 2001, was signed into law on June 8, 2001. This Act was effective on July 1, 2001.



The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has adopted the National UCC Financing Statement, the National UCC Financing Statement Amendment, the Information Request and the Statement of Claim as approved by the International Association of Commercial Administrators (IACA). No other forms will be accepted. Only one copy of the form should be submitted. A computerized acknowledgement, with the filing information, will be returned to the filer.



The filing fees are $84.00 per form for the Financing Statement, the Financing Statement Amendment and the Statement of Claim. Checks must contain a commercially pre-printed name and address. There is no additional fee for attachments or additional debtors. The fee for a search request is $12.00 per Debtor name to be searched. If copies are requested, there is an additional fee of $3.00 per page copied. If certified copies are requested, there is an additional charge of $28.00.



Debtor names will be indexed exactly as they appear on the Financing Statement. If multiple debtors are listed in one block, they will be indexed as one debtor. You must use the Financing Statement and the Financing Statement Addendum form to list all Debtor and Secured Party names. The Department will not retrieve Debtor or Secured Party information from attachments.





NOTICE: Because of the increased threat of identity theft and heightened personal security concerns, the Department of State has begun redacting Social Security numbers and bank account and credit card numbers, where identifiable, from UCC financing statements for all filings received on or after August 7, 2002. To assist the Bureau, filers may wish to delete this information prior to filing.

You may contact the Uniform Commercial Code section by calling 717-787-1057 option 3, or by mail at: Uniform Commercial Code, PO Box 8721, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8721.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth hereby gives public notice of the circulation of private certified bond tenders or drafts referencing Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings made with the Department of State’s Corporation Bureau. An example of this type of document is attached for your review. Please be advised that certain individuals are making and executing these paper documents and are presenting them as payment. They are of questionable validity and acceptance of these documents is at YOUR OWN RISK.

