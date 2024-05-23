Skip to agency navigation
    Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Campaign Finance website. This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania. Reports filed by other local candidates or political committees can be viewed by contacting the county Board of Elections. Campaign finance reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

    2024 2nd Friday Pre-Election Failed to File List

     

    2024 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates

    Type of ReportCompletedFiling Deadline
    2023 Annual Report
    		December 31, 2023

    January 31, 2024

    *6th Tuesday Pre-Primary
    		March 4, 2024
    		March 1​2, 2024
    2nd Friday Pre-PrimaryApril 8, 2024
    		April 12, 2024
    24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
    		Starts April 9, 2024
    		Through and including April 23, 2024
    30 Day Post-PrimaryMay 13, 2024
    		May 23, 2024
    6th Tuesday Pre- Election
    		September 16, 2024
    		September 24, 2024
    2nd Friday Pre-ElectionOctober 21, 2024
    		October 25, 2024
    24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
    		Starts October 22, 2024
    		Through and including November 5, 2024
    30 Day Post-ElectionNovember 25, 2024
    		December 5, 2024
    2024 Annual Report
    		December 31, 2024
    		January 31, 2025

    POSTMARKS are acceptable as proof of timely filing when the report is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than the day prior to the filing deadline.

     

