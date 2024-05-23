Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Campaign Finance website. This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania. Reports filed by other local candidates or political committees can be viewed by contacting the county Board of Elections. Campaign finance reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
2024 2nd Friday Pre-Election Failed to File List
2024 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates
|Type of Report
|Completed
|Filing Deadline
|2023 Annual Report
|December 31, 2023
January 31, 2024
|*6th Tuesday Pre-Primary
|March 4, 2024
|March 12, 2024
|2nd Friday Pre-Primary
|April 8, 2024
|April 12, 2024
|24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
|Starts April 9, 2024
|Through and including April 23, 2024
|30 Day Post-Primary
|May 13, 2024
|May 23, 2024
|6th Tuesday Pre- Election
|September 16, 2024
|September 24, 2024
|2nd Friday Pre-Election
|October 21, 2024
|October 25, 2024
|24-Hour Reporting (Daily)
|Starts October 22, 2024
|Through and including November 5, 2024
|30 Day Post-Election
|November 25, 2024
|December 5, 2024
|2024 Annual Report
|December 31, 2024
|January 31, 2025
POSTMARKS are acceptable as proof of timely filing when the report is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than the day prior to the filing deadline.