Secretary of the Commonwealth Reminds Eligible Pennsylvanians to Register to Vote by Oct. 21 to Participate in November Election

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the Oct. 21 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election is just one month away. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly – and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard – are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“Every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote still has the chance to do so before the Oct. 21 deadline,” Schmidt said. “You can ensure your voice is able to be heard in the Nov. 5 general election by taking just a few minutes to register to vote on vote.pa.gov today.”

To be eligible to vote, an individual must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election,

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election, and

At least 18 years old on the day of the election.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with any changes to their name, address, or party affiliation.

Eligible voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot for federal and state government positions this November. The department’s candidate database lists candidates running for the federal and state offices on the ballot.

In addition to registering online, eligible Pennsylvanians can register by mail or in person at the following locations:

their county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices,

area agencies on aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

special education offices in high schools,

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers, and

Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers.

Last year, the Shapiro Administration launched automatic voter registration at all PennDOT driver and photo license centers, which provides eligible Pennsylvanians with a built-in way to apply to register to vote when they obtain a new driver’s license or ID card or renew their existing identification. The Shapiro Administration launched the automatic registration initiative last year as part of its continued commitment to ensuring free, fair, and secure elections.

Registered voters can also request a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online. Mail-in or absentee ballot applications must be received by a voter’s county elections board by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Completed mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Completed mail ballots received after that time do not count, even if containing a postmark before the deadline.

The Department’s website, vote.pa.gov, is available in English, Spanish and Chinese and offers online voter registration, a polling place locator, and county boards of elections contact information. It also includes tips for first-time voters and members of the military.