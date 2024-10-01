Registered Pennsylvania Voters Have 4 Weeks to Apply for a Mail Ballot for the Nov. 5 General Election

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt today reminded registered Pennsylvania voters who want to vote by mail that they have until 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to apply for their ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

Ensuring that our elections are conducted securely, freely, and fairly – and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard – are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

"Casting your ballot by mail is a safe, secure, and convenient way to vote," Schmidt said. “It takes only a few minutes to apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot or to apply in person at your county board of elections office.

“Voters planning to use a mail ballot, whether that’s an absentee or a no-excuse mail-in ballot, should visit vote.pa.gov as soon as possible so they have plenty of time to receive, complete, and return the ballot before the deadline of 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.”

As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should do the following:

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark their candidate selections.

Seal the ballot in the yellow secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot."

Seal the yellow envelope in the larger outer return envelope.

Sign and write the current date on the voter's declaration on the larger envelope.

Completed mail ballots must be received by a voter’s county board of elections by 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time cannot be counted. Some counties may provide drop boxes or other drop-off sites for mail ballots.

Pennsylvanians can also request their mail ballot, complete it, and return it in one visit to their county election office until 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Voters are encouraged to check their county election office hours before making the trip.

Pennsylvania voters also have the option of voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Voters can find their polling place on vote.pa.gov.

Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot materials with them to be voided.

Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it can be counted.

“No matter how you choose to vote – by mail ballot or in person at the polls on Election Day – what matters is making sure that your voice is heard,” Schmidt said.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media. Vote.pa.gov is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese and offers online voter registration, a polling place locator, and county boards of elections contact information. It also includes voting tips for first-time voters and members of the military.