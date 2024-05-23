On-Demand Mail Ballot Voting

Where do I vote in person by mail ballot?



You can vote in person by mail ballot at your county election office or other officially designated location. You may drop off your mail ballot in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day, so long as you have applied for it before the deadline. The deadline to apply for a ballot in-person for the 2024 General Election is 5 p.m., October 29 , 2024.

Check your county's website for information.

What do I need to bring with me?

You will need your PennDOT ID number or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number. Please refer to the list of ID requirements for mail-in or absentee ballots for more information.

How do I vote in person by mail ballot?



First, check your county’s website or call your county to see if ballots are finalized and available. If ballots are available, you can go to your county election office or other designated location in person and apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. The county will process your application while you wait and, if you are eligible, they will give you your ballot.

October 29, 2024 is the last day to vote in person by mail ballot in the November 5, 2024 election. If you have an emergency--such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality--you may still be able to obtain a mail ballot after the Oct. 29 deadline. Find information here about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.