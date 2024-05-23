All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Landscape Architect meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 950 779 067#

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2024 Schedule



March 28



June 14



August 29 -- Cancelled



November 7

2025 Schedule

March 20

June 26

August 21

November 6​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.