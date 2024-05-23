Skip to agency navigation
    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

    If there has been a change to your salon's trade name, address, ownership, or square footage, please visit the Applications Process section of our website to download the appropriate application.

    Additional Documents & Resources

    A Guide for Nail Salon Workers Courtesy of OSHA

     

    Note:  As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.