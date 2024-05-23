Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

If there has been a change to your salon's trade name, address, ownership, or square footage, please visit the Applications Process section of our website to download the appropriate application.

Additional Documents & Resources

A Guide for Nail Salon Workers Courtesy of OSHA

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.