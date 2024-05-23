Notices are emailed to the most recent email address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does not forward licenses.

Licenses that Expire on January 31st of Odd-Numbered Years

Cosmetologist - $97.00

Esthetician - ​$97.00

Cosmetology Salon - ​$144.00

​Nail Technology Salon - ​$144.00

Esthetician Salon - ​$144.00

Licenses that Expire on January 31st of Even-Numbered Years

​Nail Technician - $97.00

Cosmetologist - $97.00

​Cosmetology Teacher - $135.00

​Esthetician Teacher - $135.00

​Nail Technology Teacher - $135.00

​Cosmetology School - $315.00

Cosmetologist licenses will have an expiration date of January 31st of either an odd-numbered or an even-numbered year. Please check your license to verify the year that your license expires.

If Your License is Expired

If your license has been expired for less than 5 years, please visit www.pals.pa.gov to reactivate your license. Upon logging in to PALS, scroll down until you see your license number. To the left of your license number, you will see a green pencil icon. Click on the green pencil and a pop up window will appear. You will then see the word "reactivate"; click on it and follow the directions to reactivate your license. Payment is by credit or debit card only. After successful reactivation of your license, it will be mailed to you. Please ensure that you maintain a valid mailing address so that your license is not returned to the Board. Also, please allow seven to ten business days to receive your renewed license in the mail.



If your license has been expired for more than 5 years, the Cosmetology Law states that you must retake the examination in order to reactivate the license. Please contact Pearson Vue OHT., at 888-511-5352 or access the reinstatement application from the OHT Processing Center. OHT Processing Center processes all exam applications for the exam administrator, Pearson VUE.