All salons must apply for licensure at www.pals.pa.gov and file the correct application with the State Board of Cosmetology. All salons must be inspected and pass inspection prior to operating per the Board’s Regulations. You are encouraged to review the Cosmetology Act and the Board's Regulations relating to licensure, management and the physical requirements of a salon before submitting your application.

Inspection

When applying for licensure of any salon, the salon CANNOT be open/operating prior to inspection. The inspection will be scheduled after the completed application is reviewed, approved and all discrepancies are resolved.

Relocation



If relocating a salon to a new physical address, the salon owner must go to www.pals.pa.gov and file an initial salon licensure application with the State Board of Cosmetology. Your new salon location cannot be open prior to successful inspection; however, the existing salon may continue to operate at the existing salon location until inspection of the new salon location. The new location will receive a new salon license indicating the new address. The license number will also be different.



Change of Ownership

If changing ownership of a salon, the new salon owner must go to www.pals.pa.gov and file an initial salon licensure application with the State Board of Cosmetology. The new owner cannot open or operate the salon until the salon is successfully inspected. The previous owner MUST return the salon license at the time of inspection. The salon with the new owner will receive a new salon license indicating the new owner. The license number will also be different.



Changes to Salon License

If making changes to the salon license information [Examples: change of trade name, adding a partner, deleting a partner, making 911 or post office address changes, incorporating or un-incorporating] OR adding or deleting space to an existing licensed salon, you must complete and file a change application by visiting www.pals.pa.gov. The salon may continue to operate while the application is being processed by the Board. A new license reflecting informational changes will be issued to the salon at the conclusion of the application process. Applications for changes to the physical dimensions of the salon must be accompanied by a sketch in accordance with 49 Pa. Code § 7.52(b). Changes to the physical dimensions of the salon will be reviewed for compliance with the Board’s Regulations.



Fees:

Fees are due at the time of application and are non-refundable. A list of fees is set forth in the Board’s Regulations at 49 Pa. Code § 7.2

