An individual who, for a commission or fee, conducts or intends to conduct a business within this Commonwealth of selling, or offering to sell, the personal property of another through an online trading assistant consignment sale transaction, or who performs, or offers to perform, any of the functions or activities requiring registration under the Auctioneer Licensing and Trading Assistant Registration Act.

Degree Requirement:

No degree requirement for licensure.

Examination Requirement:

No examination requirement for licensure.

Experience:

No experience requirement for licensure.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$120.00

* (Effective July 1, 2025 – Initial Fee = $135)

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$200.00 Biennial renewal of license

* (Effective March 1, 2025 – Renewal Fee = $250)