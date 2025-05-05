Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Request a Fair Housing Reading Session

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) provides book readings of “The Fair Housing Five and the Haunted House.” If you would like us to read the story to your school or organization, email the PHRC. 

    The Fair Housing Five and the Haunted House

    The story is about a girl named Samaria and her mother who are in search of a new place to live. During their search, they experience housing discrimination. Samaria and her school friends work together to provide their local fair housing center with incidents of housing discrimination.

    Through a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUD), we have provided almost 1,000 book readings to children in Pennsylvania since 2016.

    These readings:

    • Take place at libraries, elementary schools, daycare programs, and other community organizations.
    • Help promote a better understanding of housing discrimination.
    • Include discussions about housing discrimination and encouragement to talk about the issue at home.
    • Written by the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, a a nonprofit civil rights organization established in 1995 to eradicate housing discrimination.
    • Illustrated by Sharika Mahdi-Neville. 

    Interested in obtaining fair housing training?

    The PHRC offers training on a variety of fair housing topics. We regularly train housing providers, realtors, local and state officials, social service providers, lenders, community members, and more. We also offer monthly virtual webinars on a variety of fair housing topics.  

    717-787-4410

