Secretary of the Commonwealth Reminds Eligible Pennsylvanians of Oct. 20 Voter Registration Deadline

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 municipal election is four weeks away. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“The races on the ballot in a municipal election may not receive the same attention as a presidential election, but they are important to the everyday lives of Pennsylvanians,” Schmidt said. “It only takes a few minutes to register to vote. Once you are registered, you can then exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard on Nov. 4.”

Eligible voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot for judicial races and local government positions this November. The department’s candidate database lists county and statewide judicial candidates running for office.

To be eligible to register to vote in the Nov. 4 municipal election, a person must be:

A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election,

A resident of the election district in which the person plans to register for at least 30 days before the election, and

At least 18 years old on or before Nov. 4.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online. They can also update their voter record with any name, address, or party affiliation changes online.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can also get a voter registration application at the following locations:

their county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices,

area agencies on aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

offices of special education in high schools, and

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

In 2023, all PennDOT driver and photo license centers began offering automatic voter registration, which provides eligible Pennsylvanians with a convenient way to apply to register to vote when they obtain a new driver's license or ID card or renew their existing identification. The Shapiro Administration launched the automatic registration initiative as part of its continued commitment to ensuring free, fair, and secure elections.

Registered voters can also request a mail ballot online. Mail ballot applications must be received by a voter’s county elections board by 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Completed mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. Nov. 4.