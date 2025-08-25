Secretary of the Commonwealth Launches 2025 Municipal Election Voter Education Efforts

Harrisburg, PA – In preparation for the Nov. 4 municipal election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt launched the Shapiro Administration's voter education efforts to ensure Pennsylvanians are aware of key dates and deadlines ahead of the election, as well as how to cast a ballot for those who choose to vote by mail.

“Governor Shapiro is committed to strengthening our democracy and ensuring safe and secure elections. That commitment includes educating Pennsylvania voters about upcoming elections,” Schmidt said. “Every voter should have the opportunity to make their voice heard, and that is why the Department is providing clear, nonpartisan information about how Pennsylvanians can properly cast their ballot.”

Among the key dates:

Oct. 20: Last day to register to vote in the municipal election

Last day to register to vote in the municipal election Oct. 28: Last day to apply for a mail ballot

Last day to apply for a mail ballot Nov. 4: Municipal Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Municipal Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. 8 p.m. Nov. 4: Deadline for your county elections office to receive your completed mail ballot

Schmidt highlighted the Department's voter education toolkit, which provides ready-made graphics with election facts – in English, Spanish, and Chinese – for stakeholders and the public to share online to further educate voters about the election.

In July, the Department of State introduced redesigned provisional ballot envelopes, making them more user-friendly. Schmidt also reminded voters about redesigned mail ballot materials and redesigned online mail ballot applications. The changes institute more uniformity in mail ballot materials across the Commonwealth's 67 counties, streamline the application process, provide clearer instructions for voters, and reduce the chances of voters making errors, Schmidt said.

“Last year, we saw a 57% decrease in the number of mail ballots rejected for being improperly filled out,” Schmidt said. “The Shapiro Administration’s redesigned mail ballot materials have made voting by mail easier to understand for Pennsylvania voters, and we will continue to make any improvements we can to ensure every eligible vote is counted.”

Poll worker recruitment effort

On Aug. 12, the Department participated in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to sign up to be a poll worker and help their neighbors vote on election day.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.