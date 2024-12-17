The State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology regulates the practice and licensure of persons offering speech-language and hearing services in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Board’s purposes are to safeguard the health and safety of the public; to protect the public from being misled by incompetent, unscrupulous and unauthorized persons; to assail unprofessional conduct on the part of qualified speech-language pathologists and audiologists; and to insure that the highest possible quality of speech-language and hearing services are provided for all communicatively handicapped persons in the Commonwealth. The Board’s duties include examining for, denying, approving, issuing, revoking, suspending, or renewing licenses to speech-language pathologists, audiologists and teachers of the hearing impaired; establishing a code of ethics for speech-language pathologists and audiologists; promulgating rules and regulations regarding persons functioning under the direction of audiologists and speech-language pathologists; and conducting hearings upon complaints of violations of the Board’s rules and regulations.

