The State Board of Podiatry regulates the licensure and registration of podiatrists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board administers an examination to license applicants; grants, refuses, suspends, revokes or cancels licenses or registrations of podiatrists; and promulgates a list of drugs which may be administered and prescribed by podiatrists.

Board Laws & Regulations

Regulations

Law - Act 505 of 1963



Fees

Examination Information

American Podiatric Medical Licensing Examination Part III

The National Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners (NBPME) and Prometric will determine if a candidate is eligible to sit for the examination. When you register with Prometric indicating you wish to be licensed in Pennsylvania, your examination results will be forwarded to the PA Board office. For Part III examination information contact: American Podiatric Medical Licensing Examination at www.apmle.com.

To avoid a delay in the issuance of a Pennsylvania license it is important that you have a completed Application for a License to Practice Podiatry By Examination on file in the Board office.