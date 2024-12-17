The State Board of Optometry is responsible for regulating the practice and licensure of optometry in Pennsylvania. The Board grants initial licensure to qualified optometrists and certifies eligible licensees in the use of certain therapeutic drugs. The Board also investigates complaints against practitioners and is responsible for imposing disciplinary sanctions against those who violate the Optometric Practice and Licensure Act (Act 57 of 1980). The Board has further promulgated regulations concerning professional and business practice standards, continuing education and licensure requirements.

Board Laws and Regulations

Regulations

Law - Act 57 of 1980 (PDF)

Fees

Schedule of Civil Penalties

Federal "Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act" - 2004 (PDF)

Occupational Therapy Act 30 of 2004 (PDF)

Act 225 of 2002 (Glaucoma) (PDF)



Statement of Policy - "Individual Study" (PDF)

Examination Information

National Board Scores - Parts 1, 2A & 2B or BS (1) and CS (2) and Clinical Skills/VRICS examination, or PC (3) and the TMOD for therapeutic licenses.

Contact National Board of Examiners in Optometry, 200 S. College Street, Suite 2010, Charlotte, NC 28202, (704) 332-9565, e-mail address is NBEO@optometry.org.