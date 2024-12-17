The State Board of Optometry is responsible for regulating the practice and licensure of optometry in Pennsylvania. The Board grants initial licensure to qualified optometrists and certifies eligible licensees in the use of certain therapeutic drugs. The Board also investigates complaints against practitioners and is responsible for imposing disciplinary sanctions against those who violate the Optometric Practice and Licensure Act (Act 57 of 1980). The Board has further promulgated regulations concerning professional and business practice standards, continuing education and licensure requirements.
Board Laws and Regulations
Law - Act 57 of 1980 (PDF)
Federal "Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act" - 2004 (PDF)
- https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/rules/rulemaking-regulatory-reform-proceedings/eyeglass-rule
- https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/rules/rulemaking-regulatory-reform-proceedings/contact-lens-rule
Occupational Therapy Act 30 of 2004 (PDF)
Act 225 of 2002 (Glaucoma) (PDF)
Statement of Policy - "Individual Study" (PDF)
Examination Information
National Board Scores - Parts 1, 2A & 2B or BS (1) and CS (2) and Clinical Skills/VRICS examination, or PC (3) and the TMOD for therapeutic licenses.
Contact National Board of Examiners in Optometry, 200 S. College Street, Suite 2010, Charlotte, NC 28202, (704) 332-9565, e-mail address is NBEO@optometry.org.
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Optometrist Therapeutic Licensure Snapshot
-
Optometrist Therapeutic Glaucoma Licensure Snapshot
-
Optometrist-Diagnostic Licensure Snapshot
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.