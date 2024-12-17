The State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure regulates and licenses persons providing occupational therapy services to the general public in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board’s purpose is to safeguard the public from harm caused by unqualified persons; to assure the highest degree of professional care and conduct on the part of occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants; and to assure the availability of occupational therapy services of the highest quality to persons in need of such services. The Board’s duties include passing upon the qualifications of applicants for licensure; insuring the conduct of examinations; issuing and renewing licenses to occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants; revoking or suspending licenses issued by the Board; and maintaining a record listing the name of every occupational therapist licensed to practice in the Commonwealth, along with the last known place of residence and the date and number of the license.

Board Laws and Regulations

Law - Act 140 of 1982 (PDF)

Regulations

Code of Ethics (PDF)

Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

Fees

Board Examination Information

For examination application contact:

National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, Inc (NBCOT)

One Bank Street, Suite #300

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

www.nbcot.org

Phone: (301) 990-7979

The link for online registration can be found at NBCOT along with examination windows and deadlines.