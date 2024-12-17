Professional Members:
Holgerson, Frank
6/5/24 - 6/5/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Nurseryman Seat
Klavon, Dina, RLA (Secretary)
6/29/23 - 6/29/26 USQ for Six Months
3rd Term
Landscape Architect Seat
Morgan, David, RLA (Chair)
10/9/24 - 10/9/27 USQ for Six Months
4th Term
Landscape Architect Seat
Rauso, Richard
10/19/21 - 10/19/24 USQ for Six Months
3rd Term
Landscape Architect Seat
West, Patrick RLA, ASLA
02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
3rd Term
Landscape Architect Seat
Vacant, Position Open
Landscape Architect Seat
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Mauser, Brett (Consumer Protection)
Office of Attorney General
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Five members of the board.
4 Landscape Architects
1 Landscape Nurseryman
2 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner