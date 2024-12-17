Licenses expire October 31 of every even-numbered year. Renewal notices will be sent 30 to 60 days prior to the license expiration date and are emailed or mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Board. Failure to receive the notice for renewal will not relieve you of the responsibility of renewing your license by the expiration date. It is required that you update your address with the Board within ten days of any change. Please remember that licenses are mailed to the address on record and will not be forwarded.

The current biennial renewal fee is $130.