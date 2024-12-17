An individual licensed by the State Board of Crane Operators to operate a crane. A "crane" is a power-operated hoisting machine that has a power-operated winch, load line and boom moving laterally by the rotation of the machine on a carrier or base which has a manufacturer's rated maximum lifting capacity of 15 tons or more, and includes a derrick, crawler crane and wheel-mounted crane of both truck and self-propelled wheel type. The term includes a tower crane, which has a manufacturer's rated maximum lifting capacity of ten meter tons or more.

Degree Requirement:

No Degree Requirement for licensure.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - An applicant for licensure must obtain certification from a State Board approved national certifying organization (such as NCCCO, EICA, NCCER, OECP, or CIC). In most cases, to obtain certification from a State Board approved certifying organization, an applicant must pass a written and practical exam for the specialties/cranes they are attempting to be certified in.

Experience:

National Certification Requirements - Pennsylvania does not have an experience requirement, but applicant must be certified nationally (from a State Board approved organization) prior to applying for state certification and will have to meet those experience requirements.

Continuing Education:

No Continuing Education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$100.00 - Initial licensing application fee of $100.00.

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$130.00 - Biennial renewal of license.

Adding or Removing Specialties:

Once an initial license has been issued, if a licensee needs to update their specialties listed on their PA crane operator license because they have changed their specialties with their PA approved nationally certifying organization they would need to submit an Add/Remove Specialties Application with a separate fee. If licensee wants to add one or more specialty to their license so they can operate that crane type in PA, the application fee is $70. The application fee to remove one or more specialty after the license is issued is $5.

Licensure by Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

The Board may issue a license to an individual who has licensure or its equivalent as a crane operator in any other state or territory of the United States or the Dominion of Canada if: 1) The individual is 18 years of age or older.(2) The individual is currently certified by a certifying organization that: Has been accredited by the American National Standards Institute or the National Commission for Certifying Agencies; Is a party to a voluntary agreement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the purpose of recognizing its program as a validation of the competency and certification of qualifications of crane operators; Satisfies the requirements of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) for operator qualification and certification, and interpretations issued by ASME and (3) The individual has paid all requisite fees.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.