Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Apprentice Auctioneer License Application

Auctioneer License Application

Auction Company License Application

Special License Application



Auction Company Special License Application

Trading Assistant Registration Application

Trading Assistant Company Registration Application



Application to Change Sponsor



Auction Company Change Application



Trading Assistant Company Change Application

Additional Documents

Approved Course of Study Application (PDF)

Request for Changes to a License or Registration To request a name and/or address change for an Auctioneer, Apprentice Auctioneer, or Trading Assistant, log into your pals account and complete an online change application. Proof of an updated bond rider or endorsement, or a new bond, is required to change the name and/or address change. To request a change of sponsor for an Apprentice Auctioneer, log into your account and complete an online change application. To request an address change for an Auction Company or Trading Assistant Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application. Proof of an updated bond rider or endorsement, or a new bond, is required to change the address. To change an existing fictitious name or add a new fictitious name to an Auction Company or Trading Assistant Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application. A copy of the approved fictitious name registration filed with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations is required to change or add a fictitious name.

To change the auctioneer of record for an Auction Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application.

Request for Certification of Licensure

Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.