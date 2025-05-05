Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Apprentice Auctioneer License Application
- Auctioneer License Application
- Auction Company License Application
- Special License Application
- Auction Company Special License Application
- Trading Assistant Registration Application
- Trading Assistant Company Registration Application
- Application to Change Sponsor
- Auction Company Change Application
- Trading Assistant Company Change Application
Additional Documents
- Approved Course of Study Application (PDF)
- Request for Changes to a License or Registration
- To request a name and/or address change for an Auctioneer, Apprentice Auctioneer, or Trading Assistant, log into your pals account and complete an online change application. Proof of an updated bond rider or endorsement, or a new bond, is required to change the name and/or address change.
- To request a change of sponsor for an Apprentice Auctioneer, log into your account and complete an online change application.
- To request an address change for an Auction Company or Trading Assistant Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application.
- Proof of an updated bond rider or endorsement, or a new bond, is required to change the address.
- To change an existing fictitious name or add a new fictitious name to an Auction Company or Trading Assistant Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application. A copy of the approved fictitious name registration filed with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations is required to change or add a fictitious name.
- To change the auctioneer of record for an Auction Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application.
- Request for Certification of Licensure
- Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.