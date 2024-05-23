An apprentice auctioneer is a person who is licensed as an apprentice for the purpose of learning the profession of auctioneering, and who is sponsored and employed for compensation by a qualified auctioneer.

Degree Requirement:

No Degree Requirement - No degree requirement for licensure

Examination Requirement:

No Examination Requirement - No examination requirement for licensure

Experience:

2 Years Apprenticeship Length - To qualify for an auctioneer license, an individual must serve an apprenticeship as a licensed apprentice auctioneer for a period of not less than two years in the employ of a qualified sponsor and participating for compensation in no less than 30 auctions.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure

Initial Licensing Fee:



$145.00

* (Effective July 1, 2025 – Initial Fee = $160)

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$200.00 - Biennial renewal of license

*(Effective March 1, 2025 – Renewal Fee = $250)

Licensure by Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

A person who is licensed in good standing as an auctioneer, apprentice auctioneer or auction company in another state may, on application to the board, be granted licensure as an auctioneer, apprentice auctioneer or auction company in this Commonwealth upon the payment by the applicant of the proper application fee and the filing with the board of a properly certified copy of the license issued to the applicant by the applicant's current licensing state.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

