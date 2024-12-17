The State Board of Auctioneer Examiners regulates the practice and licensure of auctioneers, apprentice auctioneers, auction companies, registered trading assistants and registered trading assistant companies within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to protect the public from misrepresentation incompetency, bad faith and dishonesty.
It is the Board’s duty to issue, control auctioneer licenses, apprentice auctioneer licenses, trading assistant registrations, trading assistant company registrations and auction company licenses for individuals, partnerships, associations, limited liability companies and corporations who qualify for such. In addition, the Board oversees the preparation and administration of the examination to attain an auctioneer license.
Board Laws and Regulations
Board Examination Information
To apply for an Auctioneer License, go to www.pals.pa.gov.
The Pennsylvania Auctioneer Examination is conducted daily.
For State examination information, visit Pearson Vue.
Pursuant to the Board's regulations at 49 Pa. Code §1.23(c), if an applicant fails the examination once, the applicant may take the next scheduled examination or the examination following the next scheduled examination. If an applicant fails the licensure examination twice, an applicant must seek Board approval to sit for the examination a third or subsequent time. The Board may require an applicant to complete additional training approved by the Board.
Application to request Board approval to retake the auctioneering examination a third or subsequent time. (PDF)
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Approved Schools
-
Board Member List
-
Auctioneer Snapshot
-
Apprentice Auctioneer Snapshot
-
Trading Assistant Snapshot
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.