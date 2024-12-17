Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Auctioneer Examiners

    The State Board of Auctionner Examiners regulates the licensure and practice of auctioneering in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    The State Board of Auctioneer Examiners regulates the practice and licensure of auctioneers, apprentice auctioneers, auction companies, registered trading assistants and registered trading assistant companies within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to protect the public from misrepresentation incompetency, bad faith and dishonesty.

    It is the Board’s duty to issue, control auctioneer licenses, apprentice auctioneer licenses, trading assistant registrations, trading assistant company registrations and auction company licenses for individuals, partnerships, associations, limited liability companies and corporations who qualify for such. In addition, the Board oversees the preparation and administration of the examination to attain an auctioneer license.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Board Examination Information

    To apply for an Auctioneer License, go to www.pals.pa.gov

    The Pennsylvania Auctioneer Examination is conducted daily.    

    For State examination information, visit Pearson Vue.

    Pursuant to the Board's regulations at 49 Pa. Code §1.23(c), if an applicant fails the examination once, the applicant may take the next scheduled examination or the examination following the next scheduled examination. If an applicant fails the licensure examination twice, an applicant must seek Board approval to sit for the examination a third or subsequent time.  The Board may require an applicant to complete additional training approved by the Board.

    Application to request Board approval to retake the auctioneering examination a third or subsequent time. (PDF)  

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    ST-AUCTIONEER@PA.GOV

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Auctioneer Examiners P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical Address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical Address

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.