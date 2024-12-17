The State Board of Auctioneer Examiners regulates the practice and licensure of auctioneers, apprentice auctioneers, auction companies, registered trading assistants and registered trading assistant companies within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to protect the public from misrepresentation incompetency, bad faith and dishonesty.

It is the Board’s duty to issue, control auctioneer licenses, apprentice auctioneer licenses, trading assistant registrations, trading assistant company registrations and auction company licenses for individuals, partnerships, associations, limited liability companies and corporations who qualify for such. In addition, the Board oversees the preparation and administration of the examination to attain an auctioneer license.

Board Laws and Regulations

Board Examination Information

To apply for an Auctioneer License, go to www.pals.pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania Auctioneer Examination is conducted daily.

For State examination information, visit Pearson Vue.

Pursuant to the Board's regulations at 49 Pa. Code §1.23(c), if an applicant fails the examination once, the applicant may take the next scheduled examination or the examination following the next scheduled examination. If an applicant fails the licensure examination twice, an applicant must seek Board approval to sit for the examination a third or subsequent time. The Board may require an applicant to complete additional training approved by the Board.

Application to request Board approval to retake the auctioneering examination a third or subsequent time. (PDF)