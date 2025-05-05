Debt Management Services Accreditation Providers

The Debt Management Services Act requires a debt management services provider to be accredited by an independent accrediting organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities. Approved organizations are listed below.

The following programs and organizations are approved to meet the accreditation requirement:

Debt Management Services Accreditation Program Registration Form

Debt Management Services Credit Counselors Certification Providers

The Debt Management Services Act requires credit counselors, supervisors or managers with direct supervisory duties of credit counselors who perform the consumer education program to be certified by an independent certification organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities.

The following certification organizations are approved to meet the certification requirement:

Debt Management Services Credit Counselors Certification Program Registration Form

Debt Management Services Accreditation Renewal Spreadsheet

