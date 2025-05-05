Debt Management Services Accreditation Providers

The Debt Management Services Act requires a debt management services provider to be accredited by an independent accrediting organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities. Approved organizations are listed below.
The following programs and organizations are approved to meet the accreditation requirement:
- Bureau Veritas Certification
- Council on Accreditation (COA)
- Council on Financial Education Accreditation (CFEI) - A service program offered by the Institute for Financial Literacy, Inc.
- ISO Certification (9001 Series)
Debt Management Services Accreditation Program Registration Form
Debt Management Services Credit Counselors Certification Providers
The Debt Management Services Act requires credit counselors, supervisors or managers with direct supervisory duties of credit counselors who perform the consumer education program to be certified by an independent certification organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities.
The following certification organizations are approved to meet the certification requirement:
- Arbor Investments in Education
- Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE)
- Center for Financial Certifications (CPFC) - A program offered by the Institute for Financial Literacy, Inc.
- International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
- National Association of Certified Credit Counselor (NACCC)
- National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC)
- Partnership for Financial Education
Debt Management Services Credit Counselors Certification Program Registration Form