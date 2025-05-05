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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Debt Management Services Accreditation Providers

    The Debt Management Services Act requires a debt management services provider to be accredited by an independent accrediting organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities.  Approved organizations are listed below.

    The Debt Management Services Act requires a debt management services provider to be accredited by an independent accrediting organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities.  Approved organizations are listed below. 

    The following programs and organizations are approved to meet the accreditation requirement:

    Debt Management Services Accreditation Program Registration Form

    Debt Management Services Credit Counselors Certification Providers

    The Debt Management Services Act requires credit counselors, supervisors or managers with direct supervisory duties of credit counselors who perform the consumer education program to be certified by an independent certification organization acceptable to the Department of Banking and Securities.

    The following certification organizations are approved to meet the certification requirement:

    Debt Management Services Credit Counselors Certification Program Registration Form

    Debt Management Services Accreditation Renewal Spreadsheet