Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in August to help seniors and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

DoBS also encourages Pennsylvanians to visit My Money, a new and very popular online resource designed to help consumers learn about, manage, and protect their finances. Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-use location.

The Department’s Consumer Help Center also provides free help to anyone with a concern or complaint about Pennsylvania financial entities, services, or products. Consumers can contact the DoBS Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or ra-pabanking@pa.gov for assistance.

To request a customized presentation, contact the team at 717-214-5565 or via email at informed@pa.gov. Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you. Pennsylvanians can also subscribe to the Department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.



In 2025, DoBS managed more than 11,000 consumer inquiries and conducted over 300 outreach events reaching nearly 53,000 Pennsylvanians with financial education and investor protection information. Since being launched in June 2026, the My Money website has been visited by more than 32,000 consumers.

Collectively, DoBS’ consumer financial protection events, My Money website, and Consumer Help Center are integral to Governor Shapiro’s broader consumer protection initiative which includes the statewide consumer protection hotline 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), pa.gov/consumer website, consumer@pa.gov email address, new cryptocurrency safeguards, AI fraud protections, and regulatory actions that have returned millions to consumers.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has taken action to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians safeguard their finances by:

Requiring virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected.

virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected. Establishing new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud.

new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud. Launching an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools.

an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. Creating an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice.

an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice. Returning more than $54 million to consumers through regulatory actions by DoBS and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

With new laws, coordinated agency efforts, and strong consumer protection laws already in place, the Shapiro Administration continues to get stuff done through its diligent work to raise awareness and protect residents across the Commonwealth.

EVENTS FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC

2026 National Night Out: A family friendly event that features refreshments, interactive activities, free health screenings, and contacts with many vendors who offer resources, and many other fun/family friendly activities will be onsite. DoBS will provide free, non-commercial, consumer protection and investor education materials and publications.

Hosted by the Abington Township Police Department at the Abington Town Center Parking Lot, 1495 Old York Road, Abington (Montgomery County) on Aug. 3 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. For additional information contact Kait Metzinger at 267-536-1082 or kmetzinger@abingtonpa.gov.

from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. For additional information contact Kait Metzinger at 267-536-1082 or kmetzinger@abingtonpa.gov. Hosted by the Swatara Township Police Department at Vanatta Park, 4901-4999 S. 50th St., Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on Aug. 4 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. For additional information contact Officer Ben Stewart or Corporal Brandon Pokrop at 717-564-2550 or bstewart@swatarapolice.org or BPokrop@swatarapolice.org.

from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. For additional information contact Officer Ben Stewart or Corporal Brandon Pokrop at 717-564-2550 or bstewart@swatarapolice.org or BPokrop@swatarapolice.org. Hosted by the Buckingham Township Police Department at Peddler’s Village (parking lots and fields near Giggleberry Fair), 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska (Bucks County) on Aug. 5 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. For additional information contact Wendy Middleman at 215-794-8812 ext. 231 or wmiddleman@buckinghampa.org.

EVENTS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by Potter County Human Services at the Galeton Senior Center, 71 Germania St., Galeton (Potter County) on Aug. 6 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Sue Mainus at 814-433-2390 or galetonsr@pottercountypa.gov.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Sue Mainus at 814-433-2390 or galetonsr@pottercountypa.gov. Hosted by Potter County Human Services at the Coudersport Senior Center, 200 W. Chestnut St., Coudersport (Potter County) on Aug. 6 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Kelly Werner at 814-274-7887 or Coudersportsr@pottercountypa.gov.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Kelly Werner at 814-274-7887 or Coudersportsr@pottercountypa.gov. Hosted by the MJRSC – The Care Network-Area Agency on Aging at the McAlisterville Community Senior Center, 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on Aug. 12 from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 800-348-2277 or info@mymjrsc.com.

Cybersecurity – Tips for Online Shopping: Online shopping has become very popular. Criminals know this and are primed and ready to take advantage of our generosity. They’ve honed and perfected their skills with ways to gather your personal information, steal your identity and your hard-earned money. This presentation will provide tips for protecting your personal information while shopping safely online!

Hosted by United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania at the Scranton Senior Community Center; Oppenheim Center for the Arts, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton (Lackawanna County) on Aug. 19 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amy Kazmierski at 570-961-1592 ext. 102 or akazmierski@uncnepa.org.

Avoiding Identity Theft: This presentation takes a look at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Coopersburg Senior Center, 538 Thomas St., Coopersburg (Lehigh County) on Aug. 20 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Anne Milne at 610-782-3253 or AnneMilne@lehighcounty.org.

Top Scams and How to Avoid Them: Every day, people are scammed out of thousands of dollars by so-called “professionals” looking to separate them from their hard-earned money. This presentation introduces us to commonly used tactics, what to look for and how to avoid them.

Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Central Blair Senior Center, 1320 12th Ave., Altoona (Blair County) on Aug. 25 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Michele Plummer at 814-946-1235 or mplummer@blairsenior.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Michele Plummer at 814-946-1235 or mplummer@blairsenior.org. Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Southern Blair Senior Center, 15229 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom (Blair County) on Aug. 26 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-317-5181 or kkelley@blairsenior.org.

from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-317-5181 or kkelley@blairsenior.org. Phoenixville Public Library (Chester County) on Aug. 27 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. This program is VIRTUAL and open to the public. For additional information contact Mark Pinto at 610-933-3013 ext. 132 or mpinto@ccls.org.



LEGISLATIVE EVENTS