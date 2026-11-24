Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in December to help seniors and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

DoBS also encourages Pennsylvanians to visit My Money, a new online resource designed to help consumers learn about, manage, and protect their finances. Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-use location.

The Department’s Consumer Help Center also provides free help to anyone with a concern or complaint about Pennsylvania financial entities, services, or products. Consumers can contact the DoBS Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or ra-pabanking@pa.gov for assistance.

To request a customized presentation, contact the Outreach team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or informed@pa.gov. Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you. Pennsylvanians can also subscribe to the Department’s newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

In 2025, DoBS managed more than 11,000 consumer inquiries and conducted over 300 outreach events reaching nearly 53,000 Pennsylvanians with financial education and investor protection information. Since being launched in June 2026, the My Money website has been visited by more than 285,000 consumers.

Collectively, DoBS’ consumer financial protection events, My Money website, and Consumer Help Center are integral to Governor Josh Shapiro’s broader consumer protection initiative, which includes the statewide consumer protection hotline 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), pa.gov/consumer website, consumer@pa.gov email address, new cryptocurrency safeguards, AI fraud protections, and regulatory actions that have returned millions to consumers.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has taken action to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians safeguard their finances by:

Requiring virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected.

virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected. Establishing new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud.

new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud. Launching an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools.

an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. Creating an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice.

an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice. Returning more than $54 million to consumers through regulatory actions by DoBS and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

With new laws, coordinated agency efforts, and strong consumer protections already in place, the Shapiro Administration continues to protect consumers through its work to raise awareness and safeguard residents across the Commonwealth.

EVENTS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by Del-Chester PARSE at Charlotte's Restaurant, 3207 West Chester Pike, Newton Square (Delaware County) on Dec. 3 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov.

from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging at the Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center, 5 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) on Dec. 4 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Maria Linso at 570-825-3484 or Maria.Linso@luzernecounty.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Maria Linso at 570-825-3484 or Maria.Linso@luzernecounty.org. Hosted by MJRSC-The Care Network at the Lewistown Senior Center, 515B Knepp Ave., Lewistown (Mifflin County) on Dec. 15 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 800-348-2277 or info@mymjrsc.com.

from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 800-348-2277 or info@mymjrsc.com. Hosted by Berks Encore at the Berks Encore – Mifflin Center, 30 Liberty St., Shillington (Berks County) on Dec. 17 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. For additional information contact Dana Ziegler at 610-777-5577 or dziegler@berksencore.org.

from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. For additional information contact Dana Ziegler at 610-777-5577 or dziegler@berksencore.org. Hosted by Berks Encore at the Berks Encore – Wernersville Center, 350 Sportsman Road, Wernersville (Berks County) on Dec. 17 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Melissa Ludwig at 610-670-1372 or mludwig@berksencore.org.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Melissa Ludwig at 610-670-1372 or mludwig@berksencore.org. Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Southern Blair Senior Center, 15229 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom (Blair County) on Dec. 18 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-946-1235 or kkelley@blairsenior.org.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scams: Artificial Intelligence powers many daily tools, but scammers are now using it to supercharge traditional fraud. This presentation breaks down how AI scams work, how to spot the warning signs, and how to protect your money.

Hosted by Rep. Tina Pickett at the Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre (Bradford County) on Dec. 2 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Jennifer Horton at 570-888-9011 or jhorton@pahousegop.com.

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