Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in May to help seniors and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams.

The May outreach events will provide practical guidance on recognizing warning signs of fraud, protecting personal information, and knowing where to turn for help. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging at the Linda Kohut-Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., Pittston (Luzerne County) on May 1 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jacki Boltz at 570-655-5561 ext. 6642 or jacquelyn.Boltz@LuzerneCounty.org.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jacki Boltz at 570-655-5561 ext. 6642 or jacquelyn.Boltz@LuzerneCounty.org. Blair County Department of Social Services, H.O.P.E. Drop-In, 711 9th Ave., Altoona (Blair County) on May 11 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Nikki McHugh at 814-693-3023 ext. 1481 or nmchugh@blaircountypa.gov.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Nikki McHugh at 814-693-3023 ext. 1481 or nmchugh@blaircountypa.gov. Hosted by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging Inc. at the Towanda Active Living Center, Colonial Towers, 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda (Bradford County) on May 20 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Deena Mize at 570-529-7478 or towandasc@bsstaaa.org.

from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Deena Mize at 570-529-7478 or towandasc@bsstaaa.org. Hosted by Lehigh County at the Slatington Senior Community Center, 425 Kuntz St., Slatington (Lehigh County) on May 28 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Stacey Creyer at 610-767-1250 or StacyCreyer@lehighcounty.org.

Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them: Every day people are getting scammed out of THOUSANDS of dollars by so called “professionals” looking to separate them from their hard-earned money. This presentation introduces us to commonly used tactics, what to look for and how to avoid them.

Hosted by the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania at the Scranton Senior Community Center/Oppenheim Center for the Arts, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton (Lackawanna County) on May 4 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amy Kazmierski at 570-961-1592 ext. 102 or akazmierski@uncnepa.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amy Kazmierski at 570-961-1592 ext. 102 or akazmierski@uncnepa.org. Hosted by MJRSC – The Care Network-Area Agency on Aging at the McAlisterville Community Senior Center, 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on May 18 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 717-463-3588 or mcalistervillectr@mymjrsc.com.

$camJam!: A fun and interactive event that brings experts in law enforcement and state agencies together to educate audiences on how to protect their money from financial fraud and abuse. Between key sessions attendees get to play Fraud BINGO – they may even win a prize! This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania.

Hosted by Marlborough Township at the Marlborough Township Municipal Building, 6040 Upper Ridge Road, Green Lane (Montgomery County) on May 6 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information and to register contact Sergeant Harold “Ted” Baird via phone at 215-234-9161; via Facebook Messenger at https://www.facebook.com/marlboroughpolice/; or via email at Police@Marlboroughpa.org.

Senior Expos: Senior Expos offer older adults and their care providers resources and information that may allow them to live a more active lifestyle. DoBS provides free, non-commercial, consumer protection and investor education materials and publications.

2026 Senior Summit & Expo: Hosted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, Indiana (Indiana County) on May 13 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Geri DuBose at 724-465-3837 or gdubose@indianacountypa.gov.

Hosted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, Indiana (Indiana County) on from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Geri DuBose at 724-465-3837 or gdubose@indianacountypa.gov. Stronger Together Partnership for Safety Conference & Expo: Hosted by Bradford County Human Services at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, 255 Spring St., Sayre (Bradford County) on May 21 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For additional information contact Mary Sturdevant at 570-265-1760 ext. 2946 or bchousing@BradfordCountyPA.gov.

Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Whatever your age, understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important for everyone. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

Phoebe Apartments, 1901 Linden St., Allentown (Lehigh County) on May 19 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Cristal Polanco at 610-794-6265 or cpolanco@phoebe.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Cristal Polanco at 610-794-6265 or cpolanco@phoebe.org. Allentown B'nai B'rith Housing Corporation, 1616 W. Liberty St., Allentown (Lehigh County) on May 28 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Jennifer Leffler at 610-821-0207 or jennm@abbhc.com.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Tom Mehaffie’s 7th Annual Community Health and Resource Expo: Leader Center for Active Life, 605 Cocoa Ave., Hershey (Dauphin County) on May 7 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Angie Hoffer at 717-534-1323 or ahoffer@pahousegop.com.

Leader Center for Active Life, 605 Cocoa Ave., Hershey (Dauphin County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Angie Hoffer at 717-534-1323 or ahoffer@pahousegop.com. Rep. Eric Weaknecht’s $camJam: Reading Regional Airport, 24 Liberator Way, Reading (Berks County) on May 7 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Ginger Van Steenvoort at 610-378-4407 or gvanstee@pahousegop.com.

Reading Regional Airport, 24 Liberator Way, Reading (Berks County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Ginger Van Steenvoort at 610-378-4407 or gvanstee@pahousegop.com. Sen. Maria Collett’s Senior Expo: Montgomery Township Community & Recreation Center, 1030 Horsham Road, Montgomeryville (Montgomery County) on May 8 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Jocelyn Masino at 215-368-1429 or Jocelyn.Masino@pasenate.com.

Montgomery Township Community & Recreation Center, 1030 Horsham Road, Montgomeryville (Montgomery County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Jocelyn Masino at 215-368-1429 or Jocelyn.Masino@pasenate.com. Rep. Mindy Fee’s $camJam: Moravian Manor Communities, 300 West Lemon St., Lititz (Lancaster County) on May 8 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact LuAnn Fahndrich at 717-664-4979 or lfahndrich@pahousegop.com.

Moravian Manor Communities, 300 West Lemon St., Lititz (Lancaster County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact LuAnn Fahndrich at 717-664-4979 or lfahndrich@pahousegop.com. Sen. Steve Santarsiero & Rep. Perry Warren’s $camJam: Lower Makefield Township Community Center, 1550 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley (Bucks County) on May 20 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. For additional information contact Beth Marshall at 215-497-9490 or Beth.marshall@pasenate.com.

Lower Makefield Township Community Center, 1550 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley (Bucks County) on from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. For additional information contact Beth Marshall at 215-497-9490 or Beth.marshall@pasenate.com. Rep. Joe Webster’s 2026 Senior Fair: Greater Philly Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Hall C, Oaks (Montgomery County) on May 21 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Sue Devenny at 484-200-8263 or sdevenny@pahouse.net.

Greater Philly Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Hall C, Oaks (Montgomery County) on from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Sue Devenny at 484-200-8263 or sdevenny@pahouse.net. Sen. Steve Santarsiero & Rep. Tim Brennan’s $camJam: Central Bucks Senior Activity Center, 700 N. Shady Retreat Road, Doylestown (Bucks County) on May 21 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Beth Marshall at 215-497-9490 or Beth.marshall@pasenate.com.

Central Bucks Senior Activity Center, 700 N. Shady Retreat Road, Doylestown (Bucks County) on from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Beth Marshall at 215-497-9490 or Beth.marshall@pasenate.com. Rep. Dave Zimmerman’s Senior Expo: IronSpire Complex, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown (Lancaster County) on May 27 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Joy Kelly at 717-556-0031 or jkelly@pahousegop.com.

IronSpire Complex, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown (Lancaster County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Joy Kelly at 717-556-0031 or jkelly@pahousegop.com. Sen. Maria Collett’s $camJam: Advanced Living Communities – Derstine Run Campus, 84 Derstine Road, Lansdale (Montgomery County) on May 28 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Brian Meck at 215-368-1429 or Brian.Meck@pasenate.com.

Advanced Living Communities – Derstine Run Campus, 84 Derstine Road, Lansdale (Montgomery County) on from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Brian Meck at 215-368-1429 or Brian.Meck@pasenate.com. Sen. Maria Collett’s $camJam: Elm Terrace, 660 N. Broad St., Lansdale (Montgomery County) on May 28 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. For additional information contact Brian Meck at 215-368-1429 or Brian.Meck@pasenate.com.

Elm Terrace, 660 N. Broad St., Lansdale (Montgomery County) on from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. For additional information contact Brian Meck at 215-368-1429 or Brian.Meck@pasenate.com. Rep. Joe Ciresi’s $camJam: Limerick Township Building, 646 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, (Montgomery County) on May 29 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information and to register contact Tracy Glovier at 484-200-8265 or tglovier@pahouse.net.

Limerick Township Building, 646 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, (Montgomery County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information and to register contact Tracy Glovier at 484-200-8265 or tglovier@pahouse.net. Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski's Senior Expo: Wilkes-Barre Area High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) on May 30 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Adam Piasecki at 570-301-6158 or APiasecki@pahouse.net.

FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES

2 026 PHFA Housing Forum: Harrisburg Hilton, One N. 2 nd St., Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on May 6-7 . Open to forum attendees only. For additional information contact Chris Anderson at 717-780-3915 or canderson@phfa.org.

Harrisburg Hilton, One N. 2 St., Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on . Open to forum attendees only. For additional information contact Chris Anderson at 717-780-3915 or canderson@phfa.org. Fraud BINGO: PPSREA, Sheet Metal Workers Union #19, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on May 14 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Open to PPSREA members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

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