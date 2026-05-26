Learn How to Invest Wisely and Avoid Fraud This June with Free Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities Consumer Financial Protection Events

Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in June to help seniors and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams.

The June outreach events will provide practical guidance on recognizing warning signs of fraud, protecting personal information, and knowing where to turn for help. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the PA Association of Retired State Employees (PARSE) at the Berlin Fire Department, 700 North St., Berlin (Somerset County) on June 1 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County at the Windber Senior Center, 700 Fifth St., Suite 200, Windber (Somerset County) on June 2 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Marika Roberts at 814-467-5912 or mroberts@somersetaaa.org.

from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Marika Roberts at 814-467-5912 or mroberts@somersetaaa.org. Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County at the Conemaugh Township Senior Center, 959 S. Main St., Hollsopple (Somerset County) on June 2 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Allana Guidry at 814-479-2216 or aguidry@somersetaaa.org.

from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Allana Guidry at 814-479-2216 or aguidry@somersetaaa.org. Hosted by Action Housing, Inc. at the Quemahoning Towers, 1700 Veil Ave., Windber (Somerset County) on June 4 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Haley Crum at 814-467-4618 or hcrum@shms-actionhousing.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Haley Crum at 814-467-4618 or hcrum@shms-actionhousing.org. Hosted by United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA at the Scranton Senior Community Center, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton (Lackawanna County) on June 8 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amy Kazmierski at 570-346-0759 or akazmierski@uncnepa.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amy Kazmierski at 570-346-0759 or akazmierski@uncnepa.org. Hosted by Monarch Communities at the Brandywine Haverford Estates, 731 Old Buck Lane, Haverford (Delaware County) on June 10 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. For additional information contact Joshua Mason at 610-527-1800 or Jmason3@brandycare.com.

from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. For additional information contact Joshua Mason at 610-527-1800 or Jmason3@brandycare.com. Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Southern Blair Senior Center, 15229 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom (Blair County) on June 12 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-317-5181 or kkelley@blairsenior.org.

from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-317-5181 or kkelley@blairsenior.org. Hosted by the Blair Senior Services, Inc., Area Agency on Aging at the Northern Blair Senior Center, 505 3rd St., Tyrone (Blair County) on June 30 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members of the public who are 60 and over. For additional information contact Tina Fultz at 814-684-7853 or cfultz@blairsenior.org.

Senior Expos: Senior Expos offer older adults and their care providers resources and information that may allow them to live a more active lifestyle. DoBS provides free, non-commercial, consumer protection and investor education materials and publications.

2026 Health & Wellness Fair: Hosted by the MJRSC-The Care Network at the Body & Soul Community Center, 205 Chestnut Ridge Road, McVeytown (Mifflin County) on June 8 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Samantha Ammerman at 800-348-2277 or info@mymjrsc.com.

$camJam: A fun and interactive event that brings experts in law enforcement and state agencies together to educate audiences on how to protect their money from financial fraud and abuse. Between key sessions attendees get to play Fraud BINGO – they may even win a prize! This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania.

Hosted by the Perry County Area Agency on Aging at the Duncannon EMS Building, 16 Shermanta Drive, Duncannon (Perry County) on June 11 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Olivia Frymoyer at 717-582-5128 or ofrymoyer@perryco.org.

from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Olivia Frymoyer at 717-582-5128 or ofrymoyer@perryco.org. Hosted by the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) at the Union City Senior Center, 27 Johnson St., Union City (Erie County) on June 23 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Pascuale Casane at 814-459-4581 ext. 516 or pcasane@gecac.org.

from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Pascuale Casane at 814-459-4581 ext. 516 or pcasane@gecac.org. Hosted by the Centre County Office of Aging at the Community Service Building, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte (Centre County) on June 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Sheri Neale-Gummo at 814-355-6716 or Skneale-gummo@centrecountypa.gov.

Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Whatever your age, understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important for everyone. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

Hosted by Kleinlife – Montgomery County at The Elias Center, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park (Montgomery County) on June 11 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Gail Korostoff at 215-690-4366 or gkorostoff@kleinlife.org.

from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Gail Korostoff at 215-690-4366 or gkorostoff@kleinlife.org. Hosted by the Columbia-Montour Aging Office, Inc. at the Benton Senior Center, 42 Benton Community Drive, Benton (Columbia County) on June 17 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Catherine Deans at 570-925-6533 or bencenter@cmaaa15.org.

Elder Financial Abuse Prevention Symposiums: Elder Financial Abuse has skyrocketed to be the number one issue reported and verified to adult protective service professionals. Front line senior service providers who work with older adults are in unique positions to spot this type of abuse. This event will offer training on how to identify and report these types of scams.

Hosted by the Perry County Area Agency on Aging at the Duncannon EMS Building, 16 Shermanta Drive, Duncannon (Perry County) on June 11 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Olivia Frymoyer at 717-582-5128 or ofrymoyer@perryco.org.

from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Olivia Frymoyer at 717-582-5128 or ofrymoyer@perryco.org. Hosted by the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) at the Erie Yacht Club, 1 Ravine Drive, Erie (Erie County) on June 24 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Pascuale Casane at 814-459-4581 ext. 516 or pcasane@gecac.org.

from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Pascuale Casane at 814-459-4581 ext. 516 or pcasane@gecac.org. Hosted by the Centre County Office of Aging at the Community Service Building, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte (Centre County) on June 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Registration required. For additional information and to register contact Sheri Neale-Gummo at 814-355-6716 or Skneale-gummo@centrecountypa.gov.

Banking in the 21st Century: An informative overview of how banks and credit unions work. We also discuss the differences between types of accounts; the importance of balancing accounts; what to do if you have had banking issues in the past; what types of questions you should ask before opening an account; and what deposit insurance does and does not cover.

Coopersburg Senior Center, 538 Thomas St., Coopersburg (Lehigh County) on June 16 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Nancy “Nan” Beitel-Vessels at 610-282-2330 or nancybv13@icloud.com.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. & Rep. Mike Armanini’s Senior Expo: DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois (Clearfield County) on June 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Michelle Nebrosky at 717-772-0500 or mnebrosky@pasen.gov.

DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois (Clearfield County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Michelle Nebrosky at 717-772-0500 or mnebrosky@pasen.gov. Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr’s Fraud BINGO: DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois (Clearfield County) on June 4 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Kelley Ozog at 814-266-2277 or kozog@pasen.gov.

DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois (Clearfield County) on from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Kelley Ozog at 814-266-2277 or kozog@pasen.gov. Rep. Heather Boyd's $camJam: Council Room, Clifton Heights Borough Hall, 30 S. Springfield Road, Clifton Heights (Delaware County) on June 4 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Samantha Byles at 484-200-1563 or sbyles@pahouse.net.

Council Room, Clifton Heights Borough Hall, 30 S. Springfield Road, Clifton Heights (Delaware County) on from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Samantha Byles at 484-200-1563 or sbyles@pahouse.net. Rep. Lisa Borowski’s $camJam: Surrey Services for Seniors, 176 S. New Middletown Road, Suite 102, Media (Delaware County) on June 5 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Kate Schlelgh at 484-427-2884 or Kschleigh@pahouse.net.

Surrey Services for Seniors, 176 S. New Middletown Road, Suite 102, Media (Delaware County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Kate Schlelgh at 484-427-2884 or Kschleigh@pahouse.net. Sen. Maria Collett & Rep. Steve Malagari’s Family Fest: Souderton Rotary Park, 459 Wile Ave., Souderton (Montgomery County) on June 20 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Conner Peterson at 267-768-3671 or cpeterson@pahouse.net.

FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES