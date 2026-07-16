Harrisburg, PA – Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) launched My Money, a new online resource designed to help Pennsylvanians learn about, manage, and protect their finances. Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-navigate location.

The new website – visited by more than 17,000 consumers to date – also builds on the Shapiro Administration’s broader efforts to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians avoid scams, fraud, and financial exploitation.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to provide trusted financial resources for Pennsylvanians:

Record-Argus: Dollars and Sense: Pa. Department of Banking, Securities launches online resource hub 'My Money'

Lehigh Valley Business: Shapiro Admin launches finance portal for Pennsylvanians

Central Penn Business Journal: Shapiro Admin launches finance portal for Pennsylvanians

Bedford Gazette: State unveils new finance resource

Metro Philadelphia: State launches website to help Pennsylvanians manage, protect finances

Blue Mountain Town & County Gazette: My Money Website launched to Help Pennsylvanians Learn About, Manage, and Protect Their Finances

PennWatch: PA Launches My Money Website to Help with Money Manage and Protect Finances

FOX 29: Shapiro Administration Launches “My Money’ Financial Literacy Program for Pennsylvanians

The My Money website contains dozens of financial resources to help Pennsylvanians navigate major life events and financial decisions, including higher education and training, employment, family finances, homeownership, military and veterans’ services, business ownership, unexpected life events, aging, retirement, and more. The site focuses on useful, easy-to-understand resources that help consumers learn about, manage, and protect their hard-earned money.

Visitors can also easily:

Contact the DoBS Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or informed@pa.gov for assistance

the DoBS Consumer Help Center at 1-800-PA-BANKS (1-800-722-2657) or informed@pa.gov for assistance Subscribe to the department newsletter

to the department newsletter Follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn

DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn Download publications and educational materials

publications and educational materials Build financial knowledge through interactive tools and resources

The launch of My Money is the latest step in the Shapiro Administration’s broader consumer protection initiative, which includes the statewide consumer protection hotline 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), pa.gov/consumer website, consumer@pa.gov email address, new cryptocurrency safeguards, AI fraud protections, and regulatory actions that have returned millions to consumers.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has taken action to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians safeguard their finances by:

Requiring virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected.

virtual currency transmitters to be licensed under Pennsylvania’s Money Transmitter Act, closing a regulatory gap that previously left consumers unprotected. Establishing new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud.

new criminal penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual forged digital likenesses, such as deepfakes and voice clones, used to commit fraud. Launching an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools.

an AI Literacy Toolkit to help Pennsylvanians safely and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. Creating an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice.

an AI Enforcement Task Force for formal complaints with a reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice. Returning more than $54 million to consumers through regulatory actions by DoBS and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

With new laws, coordinated agency efforts, and strong consumer protection laws already in place, the Shapiro Administration continues to get stuff done through its diligent work to raise awareness and protect residents across the Commonwealth.