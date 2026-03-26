Harrisburg, PA – In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, as proclaimed by Governor Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) is continuing its year-round financial education efforts with free public events throughout April. These presentations will help Pennsylvanians improve their financial decision-making skills covering topics like debt management, staying safe online, preventing investment fraud, avoiding identity theft, and retirement planning.

“Consumers of all ages and backgrounds can take simple steps to control their future by sharpening skills in budgeting, saving, debt management, as well as setting long-term financial goals for investing and retirement,” said DoBS Secretary Wendy Spicher. "You really don’t have to be a math whiz or a stock market pro to be financially literate. It’s more about having the basic tools to avoid debt, recognize fraud, and knowing that money can be a useful tool for your life rather than a source of constant stress."

The DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach team partners with state and local government agencies, community organizations, schools, and other groups to help Pennsylvanians navigate the financial services industry.



April event highlights include:

Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Learn essential strategies to protect personal information, including tips on secure websites, strong passwords, and safe social media practices.

Learn essential strategies to protect personal information, including tips on secure websites, strong passwords, and safe social media practices. Avoiding Identity Theft: Examine ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Examine ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring. Save and Invest PA!: Learn to pursue financial goals through an introduction to the basics of saving and investing.

To learn more about free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

April outreach events, in partnership with the listed organizations, will be held in person and are open to the public unless otherwise noted. A complete list of events, including dates, times, and registration details, is available below and on the DoBS Events Calendar.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.

EVENTS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO! Every day people get “scammed” out of THOUSANDS of dollars. Many times, it’s those who can least afford to lose the money!

Millville Christian Church Senior Center, 230 East Main St., Millville (Columbia County) on April 1 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at Central Blair Senior Center, 1320 12th Ave., Altoona (Blair County) on April 6 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Tina Cunningham at 814-946-3282 or tcunningham@blairsenior.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Tina Cunningham at 814-946-3282 or tcunningham@blairsenior.org. Somerset Senior Center, 1338 South Edgewood Ave., Somerset (Somerset County) on April 7 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Gloria Maust at 814-445-7772 or gmaust@somersetaaa.org.

from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Gloria Maust at 814-445-7772 or gmaust@somersetaaa.org. Hosted by United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA at the Hillside Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit (Lackawanna County) on April 16 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amanda Buchko at 570-586-8996 or abuchko@uncnepa.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amanda Buchko at 570-586-8996 or abuchko@uncnepa.org. Hosted by the Lackawanna-Wyoming Chapter of PARSE at Perkins Restaurant, 1130 Ravine St., Scranton (Lackawanna County) on April 16 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at the Mildred Active Living Center, 7699 Route 487, Mildred (Sullivan County) on April 20 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Susan Hitchcock at 800-982-4346 or shitchcock@bsstaaa.org.

from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Susan Hitchcock at 800-982-4346 or shitchcock@bsstaaa.org. Hosted by the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at the Susquehanna County Library, 458 High School Road, Montrose (Susquehanna County) on April 21 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Susan Hitchcock at 800-982-4346 or shitchcock@bsstaaa.org.

Avoiding Identity Theft: This presentation looks at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Hosted by My MJRSC – The Care Network (Regional Services Area Agency on Aging) at the McAlisterville Community Senior Center, 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on April 8 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 800-348-2277 or info@mymjrsc.com.

from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 800-348-2277 or info@mymjrsc.com. Hosted by The Care Network, Mifflin-Juniata Regional Services Corporation at the Lewistown Senior Center, 515B Knepp Ave., Lewistown (Mifflin County) on April 10 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 717-242-0315 or info@mymjrsc.com.

from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 717-242-0315 or info@mymjrsc.com. Hosted by Phoebe Ministries at the Phoebe Apartments, 1901 Linden St., Allentown (Lehigh County) on April 14 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Cristal Polanco at 610-794-6265 or cpolanco@phoebe.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Cristal Polanco at 610-794-6265 or cpolanco@phoebe.org. Hosted by the Allentown B'nai B'rith Housing Corporation at the B’nai B’rith Apartments – Allentown, 1616 W. Liberty St., Allentown (Lehigh County) on April 14 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Jennifer Leffler at 610-821-0207 or jennm@abbhc.com.

Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Whatever your age, understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important for everyone. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

Hosted by New Courtland at the Philadelphia Senior Center-Allegheny, 1900 West Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on April 23 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Barbara Jackson at 888-530-4913 or info@newcourtland.org.

Senior Expos: Senior Expos offer older adults and their care providers resources and information that may allow them to live a more active lifestyle. DoBS provides free, non-commercial, consumer protection and investor education materials and publications.

Redeemer Village Health and Wellness Fair : Hosted by Redeemer Village at the Redeemer Village Community Room, 1551 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley (Montgomery County) on April 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Dawn Williams at 215-947-2296 or dedwards-williams@redeemerhealth.org.

: Hosted by Redeemer Village at the Redeemer Village Community Room, 1551 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley (Montgomery County) on from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Dawn Williams at 215-947-2296 or dedwards-williams@redeemerhealth.org. Swatara Township’s 4th Annual Senior Resource Fair: Hosted by the Swatara Township Police Department at the LCBC Church, 4150 Chambers Hill Road, Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on April 29 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Det. Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550 or cseiler@swatarapolice.org.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Joe Ciresi & Limerick Township Parks and Recreation Senior Expo 2026: Spring-Ford 9th Grade Center, 400 S. Lewis Road, Royersford (Montgomery County) on April 2 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Ashley Kukucka at 610-495-6432 ext. 151 or ashleyk@limerickpa.org.

Spring-Ford 9th Grade Center, 400 S. Lewis Road, Royersford (Montgomery County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Ashley Kukucka at 610-495-6432 ext. 151 or ashleyk@limerickpa.org. Rep. Brett R. Miller’s Fraud BINGO: Trinity House Apartments, 400 Mill St., Columbia (Lancaster County) on April 2 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Aaron Talamantez at 717-295-5050 or Atalamantez@pahousegop.com.

Trinity House Apartments, 400 Mill St., Columbia (Lancaster County) on from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Aaron Talamantez at 717-295-5050 or Atalamantez@pahousegop.com. Sen. John Kane and Rep. Carol Kazeem’s Senior Expo: Upper Chichester Township Municipal Complex, 8500 Furey Road, Upper Chichester (Delaware County) on April 9 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Judy Kuchinski at 610-447-5845 or Judith.kuchinski@pasenate.com.

Upper Chichester Township Municipal Complex, 8500 Furey Road, Upper Chichester (Delaware County) on from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Judy Kuchinski at 610-447-5845 or Judith.kuchinski@pasenate.com. Rep. Christina Sappey’s 2026 Senior Citizen Fair: Unionville High School, 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square (Chester County) on April 18 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Sophia Heslep at 484-200-8264 or sheslep@pahouse.net.

Unionville High School, 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square (Chester County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Sophia Heslep at 484-200-8264 or sheslep@pahouse.net. Rep. Joe Kerwin’s Drive Through Senior Expo: Grace United Methodist Church, 982 Medical Road, Millersburg (Dauphin County) on April 21 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Keara Weltmer at 717-652-6820 or Kweltmer@pahousegop.com.

Grace United Methodist Church, 982 Medical Road, Millersburg (Dauphin County) on from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Keara Weltmer at 717-652-6820 or Kweltmer@pahousegop.com. Rep. Joe Kerwin’s Drive Through Senior Expo: West Hanover Recreation Building Houck Manor Park, 628 Walnut Ave., Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on April 30 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Keara Weltmer at 717-652-6820 or Kweltmer@pahousegop.com.

EVENTS FOR STUDENTS

Save and Invest PA!: Students learn to pursue financial goals through this introduction to the basics of saving and investing. Topics include income, expenses, spending plans, and savings vehicles. This session will also cover the basic types of investments, including stocks, bonds, and investment funds.

Riverview High School, 100 Hulton Road, Oakmont (Allegheny County) on April 8 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to RHS students only. For additional information contact Patsy Kvortek at 412-858-1800 ext. 6037 or pkvortek@rsd.k12.pa.us.

from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to RHS students only. For additional information contact Patsy Kvortek at 412-858-1800 ext. 6037 or pkvortek@rsd.k12.pa.us. Jersey Shore Area Senior High School, 701 Cemetery St., Jersey Shore (Lycoming County) on April 30 from 8:00 AM to 3:15 PM. Open to JSASHS students only in participating classrooms. For additional information contact Timothy Dershem at 570-398-7170 ext. 12213 or tdershem@jsasd.org.

PA FBLA State Leadership Conference & Expo: Hershey Lodge, 325 University Drive, Hershey (Dauphin County) on April 13-14. Open to FBLA conference attendees only. For additional information contact Janet Skiles at 412-576-2826 or jskiles@pafbla.us.

Save and Invest PA! (April 13): Student FBLA conference attendees will learn the basics of saving and investing. Topics include income, expenses, spending plans, and savings vehicles. This session will also cover the basic types of investments, including stocks, bonds, and investment funds.

Student FBLA conference attendees will learn the basics of saving and investing. Topics include income, expenses, spending plans, and savings vehicles. This session will also cover the basic types of investments, including stocks, bonds, and investment funds. Save and Invest PA! – Starting to Invest (April 14): Student FBLA conference attendees will learn the importance of investing and the power of compound interest. Students will learn how to open and maintain investment accounts by identifying different types of investment accounts, strategies, and professionals. By the end of the presentation, students will also understand how to research and verify investment professionals and investment opportunities.

EVENTS FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES

Preventing Elder Financial Fraud: It Takes a Village: Elder Financial Abuse has skyrocketed to be the number one issue reported and verified to Adult Protective Services staff – and that’s only the tip of the iceberg, as so much abuse goes unreported. As librarians and library staff, you are in a unique position to protect your patrons from con artists looking to steal their life savings. This session will outline red flags of elder financial abuse and the latest scams facing older adults.

For staff of the James V. Brown Library, 19 East 4th St., Williamsport (Lycoming County) on April 22 from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM. For additional information contact Nina Riggle at 570-326-0536 ext. 120 or nriggle@jvbrown.edu.

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