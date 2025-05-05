Through a strong and intentional partnership, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services (GAC-VS), operating through the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), has worked collaboratively with the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) to elevate and recognize employers who are committed to hiring and supporting veterans across the Commonwealth.

This collaboration took shape during the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association’s 2024 Spring Conference, where L&I and DMVA began formally recognizing employers that demonstrate a passion for bringing veteran talent into the civilian workforce. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce while honoring the service and skills of veterans.

Employers who actively recruit and hire veterans play a critical role in workforce development. Veterans bring proven leadership, discipline, adaptability, and problem-solving skills—qualities developed through military service that translate seamlessly into today’s workplaces. By recognizing employers who value these strengths, L&I and DMVA are not only celebrating best practices but also setting a standard for veteran-friendly employment across Pennsylvania.

Brigadier General (PA, Ret) Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, shared “the GAC-VS offers a platform to build relationships and think creatively about what can be done to support those who support our veterans. These veteran employer awards are a token of our appreciation for businesses supporting transitioning service members and veterans.”

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services has served as a vital connector in this effort, bringing together state agencies, employers, and workforce partners to ensure veteran voices and needs remain central to policy and program development. These collaborations help bridge military service with meaningful civilian employment opportunities. Crystal Houser, Director of Workforce Partnerships & Operations for the PA Department of Labor & Industry shared that her agency “prides itself on improving workforce development and recognizing employers who lead by example. The businesses who receive these awards play an important role in Pennsylvania’s economy as they set a standard for honoring the value our veterans and service members bring to any work environment.

By spotlighting employers who prioritize veteran hiring and retention, this recognition initiative encourages more organizations to adopt veteran-friendly practices, fosters inclusive workplaces, and reinforces Pennsylvania’s commitment to those who have served.

“At UPMC Health Plan, hiring veterans is more than a workforce strategy—it’s a commitment to recognizing the leadership, resilience, and mission-driven mindset veterans bring to our organization every day,” said Erik Orient, Director of Military Affairs and Student Initiatives, UPMC Health Plan. “This recognition reflects the power of collaboration among state partners and employers to create meaningful career pathways for veterans, and we’re proud to support those who have served by helping them thrive in civilian careers that strengthen our communities and Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

This award demonstrates how coordinated leadership and shared purpose can create lasting opportunities for veterans—ensuring they not only find employment, but thrive in meaningful careers that benefit businesses, communities, and Pennsylvania as a whole.