Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Running for Office

    We can provide you with the resources and information you need to run for political office in Pennsylvania. 

    Candidate Database
    Procedures for Appeals to the Commonwealth Court Following Automatic Recount

    Post Primary Withdrawal Listing

    Write-in Votes 2024 Primary

    Offices to be Elected in 2024

    • President of the United States
    • United States Senator
    • Attorney General
    • Auditor General
    • State Treasurer
    • Representative in Congress
    • Senator in the General Assembly
      (odd numbered districts)
    • Representative in the General Assembly
    • *Delegate to the National Convention
       (Democratic and Republican)
    • *Alternate Delegate to the National Convention
      (Republican)

    *Delegates and Alternate Delegates are elected in the Primary.  They will not appear on the November ballot.

    Useful Links

    PennDOT Guidance for Political Signs

    PA Supreme Court Order on Deadlines in Election Cases and Appeals (Aug. 27, 2024)

     

    Contact Us

    Email us

    If you have any questions, email ra-elections@pa.gov.

    Email us

    Call us

    If you have any questions, call 1-877-868-3772, option 3.​

    Call us