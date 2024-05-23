Running for Office

Post Primary Withdrawal Listing
Offices to be Elected in 2024
- President of the United States
- United States Senator
- Attorney General
- Auditor General
- State Treasurer
- Representative in Congress
- Senator in the General Assembly
(odd numbered districts)
- Representative in the General Assembly
- *Delegate to the National Convention
(Democratic and Republican)
- *Alternate Delegate to the National Convention
(Republican)
*Delegates and Alternate Delegates are elected in the Primary. They will not appear on the November ballot.
Useful Links
PennDOT Guidance for Political Signs
PA Supreme Court Order on Deadlines in Election Cases and Appeals (Aug. 27, 2024)