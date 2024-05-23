Commercial Registered Office Providers (CROPs)

Associations registering with the Department of State are required to have a registered office address, which must be an actual street address or rural route box number in Pennsylvania. Post office box addresses alone are not acceptable. 15 Pa.C.S. § 135(c)(1).
Listing a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP) in lieu of providing a registered office address is an option for any association that does not have a physical location or mailing address in Pennsylvania. 15 Pa.C.S. § 109. Prior to listing a CROP address, the association should enter into a contract for the services of the Commercial Registered Office Provider. Listing a CROP address without having entered into a contract with the CROP could subject a filer to civil and criminal penalties. Commercial Registered Office Providers may not be used for filings in which a principal place of business is required (e.g. Fictitious Name registrations).
A Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP) is not the same as a Registered Agent. Many states require the designation of a Registered Agent in order to register a business. Pennsylvania does not. A Registered Agent is typically an agent for service of process under the Rules of Civil Procedure. A CROP may also be "an agent authorized by the corporation or similar entity in writing to receive service of process for it" under the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures (see Pa.R.C.P. 423 and 424), but such agents are not required to be publicly designated with the Department of State as part of the business registration process.
0-9
0 AAAgent Services, LLC
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
717-232-5565
0 - A YOU name the price at www.residentagent.net LLC
1150 First Avenue, Suite 511
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Montgomery
0 PennCrop.com immediately LLC
1150 First Avenue, Suite 511
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Montgomery
610-456-2133
255 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle PA LLC
3528 Concord Rd
York, PA 17402-8626
3H Agent Services, Inc.
650 N. Cannon Avenue, Suite 51
Lansdale, PA 19446
Montgomery
A
AAAgent Services, LLC
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
Aaron Sims Group LLC
1219 West Trindle Rd
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Cumberland
951-288-4138
ABC Agents, Inc.
14390 U.S. Route 30
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Westmoreland
888-554-7185
Abrahams Loewenstein & Bushman
16th & Cherry Streets, Suite 1300 Three Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Philadelphia
215-561-1030
Accounting Edge, Inc.
1761 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
Montgomery
215-576-6101
ADH23 LLC
154 Warren Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Wyoming
570-836-3121
All American Corporate Registered Agents
3631 North Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
Ament Law Group, PC
3950 William Penn Highway, Suite 4
Murrysville, PA 15668
Westmoreland
724-733-3500
Anderson Registered Agents, Inc.
1729 West Tilghman Street Rear
Allentown, PA 18104
Lehigh
877-997-8255
ATA Corporate Services, LLC
2 North Second Street, 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
B
Barrie Corporate Services Inc.
3104 Franciscan Way
Aston, PA 19014
Delaware
Bennett Williams Realty, Inc.
3528 Concord Road
York, PA 17402
717-843-5555
Bonnie G. Ostrofsky, P.C.
1417 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
Montgomery
215-233-5344
Box Development Group, LLC
2313 East Clearfield Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Philadelphia
215-739-7700
Buckley Small Business Solutions, LLC
1532 East Passyunk Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Philadelphia
215-279-3958
Business Filings Incorporated
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
614-280-3338
Butson Law LLC
2200 Georgetown Drive, Suite 200
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 656-2040
C
Caldwell & Kearns, P.C.
3631 North Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
717-232-7661
Capitol Corporate Services, Inc.
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
800-345-4647
CCRA Services LLC
2301 Lone Cedar Drive
Easton, PA 18040
Northampton
CCS Global Solutions, Inc.
600 N. 2nd St. Ste. 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
Chatman Consulting LLC
29 East Princess Street, Suite 2
York, PA 17401
York
Clarion Service Company
211 North Walnut Street, 1st Floor
West Chester, PA 19380
Chester
Cogency Global Inc.
600 North Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
800-483-1140
Corp 2000 Inc
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
CorpDirect Agents, Inc
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
614-280-3338
Corporate Creations Network, Inc.
1001 State Street #1400
Erie, PA 16501
Erie
800-672-9110
Corporate Filing Solutions, LLC
1150 First Avenue, Suite 511
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Montgomery
888-237-3410
Corporation Guarantee and Trust Company
3331 Street Road, Suite 110
Bensalem, PA 19020
Bucks
800-563-6131
Corporation Service Company
2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
800-622-2300
Coulter & May, PC
3824 Northern Pike, Suite 801B
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-253-7526
Cozza Law Group PLLC
400 Holiday Drive, Suite 210
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412- 294-8444
Creenan & Baczkowski, PC
3907 Old William Penn Highway, Third Floor
Murrysville, PA 15668
Westmoreland
CT Corporation System
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
614-280-3338
D
DAVIS BENNETT SPIESS & LIVINGOOD LLC
130 West Lancaster Avenue
Wayne, PA 19087
Delaware
DBO Services LLC
1700 Reisterstown Road, Suite 215
Baltimore, MD 21208
312-479-5840
Del Ricci, Harper, Zentgraf & Czaplicki Corporation Service, Inc.
831 DeKalb Pike
Center Square, PA 19422
Montgomery
DeMarco & Negle, LLP
1115 Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
412-391-6533
Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote, P.C. Jason L. Ott, Esquire
Two PPG Place, Suite 400
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Allegheny
412-392-5315
Diversified Business Essentials, LLC
633 Filbert Heights Road
New Salem, PA 15468
Fayette
724-245-8530
Diversified Corporate Services Int'l, Inc.
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
800-433-0773
Dornish Law Offices, P.C.
1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 300
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
412-765-2726
E
Elliott & Davis, PC
425 First Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
412-434-4911
Entity Services LLC
1001 Hector Street, Suite 200
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Montgomery
eResidentAgent, Inc.
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
Esquire Assist
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
717-232-9398
Equity Solutions Svcs LLC
426 E Allegheny Ave., Room 307
Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-874-3284
F
Farley Financial Inc
520 Main Street
Towanda, PA 18848
Bradford
Fast Tax of NEPA, Inc.
79 Autumn Lane
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
Carbon
FBT PA LLC
501 Grant Street
Union Trust Building, Suite 800
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 513-4300
Ference & Associates LLC
409 Broad Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15143
412-741-8400
FILE RIGHT RA SERVICES LLC
501 CAMBRIA AVE
#340 BENSALEM
PA, 19020
718-878-5811
Fiscus & Ball, P.C.
1605 Carmody Court, Suite 102
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 456-9701
First Corporate Solutions, Inc
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
844-392-7588
Form-A-Corp, Inc.
RR 7 Box 7942, Price Chopper Plaza
Montrose, PA 18801
Susquehanna
800-430-1516
Frost Brown Todd LLC
501 Grant Street, Suite 800
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-513-4300
G
Global Virtual Agent Services, LLC
3636 Buttonwood Drive
Doylestown, PA 18903
Bucks
302-376-6710
GKL REGISTERED AGENTS, INC.
5001 BAUM BLVD
SUITE 419
PITTSBURGH PA 15213
888-682-4368
Gregory P. Myer, CPA
110 Broad Street
Milford, PA 18337
Pike
H
Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin & Maxwell Corporation Service, Inc.
375 Morris Road, P.O. Box 1479
Lansdale, PA 19446
Montgomery
215-661-0400
Harbor Business Compliance Corporation
1830 Colonial Village Ln
Lancaster, PA 17601
Lancaster
Hergenroeder Rega Ewing & Kennedy, LLC
650 Smithfield Street, Suite 1700
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Allegheny
Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, P.C.
832 Philadelphia Street
Indiana, PA 15701
Indiana
724-463-8791
I
Inc Authority RA
1275 Glenlivet Dr. Suite 100A
Allentown, PA 18106-3107
Lehigh
Incorp Services Inc.
7208 Red Top Road
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Dauphin
Incorporating Services, Ltd.
600 North Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
1-800-346-4646
Information Network Associates, Inc.
5235 North Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
717-599-5505
Intellacct, LLC
6 Dickinson Drive Building #100, Suites 109 & 110
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Delaware
International Corporate Solutions, Inc.
215 West Miner Street
West Chester, PA 19382
Chester
Interstate Agent Services LLC
2924 Parkside Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
J
Jackson Kelly PLLC
501 Grant Street, Suite 1010
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
Jesse Chen LLC and Jesse Chen, Esq.
322 North Shore Drive, Building 1B, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Allegheny
412-848-8853
Jesusi International Corporation
238 West Walnut Lane #B311
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Philadelphia
K
Kaminsky Law, LLC
207 Buck Road, Suite 2
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 876-0800
Karen W. Mulroe
The Curtis Center, Suite 900, Independence Square West, 601 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Philadelphia
Kerr Law Associates, P.C.
2 Penn Center Suite 1040, 1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Philadelphia
215-772-1200
Keystone Corporate Consultants, LLC
201 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 400
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Allegheny
Keystone Insurers Group Inc, C/O Lea Ann Hawk, Chief Operating Officer
1995 Point Township Drive
Northumberland, PA 17857
Northumberland
King & Huffines: Attorneys at Law PLLC
99 Bridge Street
Suite 3
Beaver, PA 15009
724-242-0230
Kinley Corporate Services, LLC
100 Pine Street, Suite 325
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
Kraut Harris P.C.
5 Valley Square, Suite 120
Blue Bell, PA 19422
Montgomery
Kraut Harris PC
Madison Bank Building, Suite 311, 1767 Sentry Parkway West
Blue Bell, PA 19422
Montgomery
215-542-4900
L
LaMonica Law Firm LLC
3218 Pittston Avenue, Suite 4
Scranton, PA 18505
Lackawanna
570-751-1571
Law & Finance, L.P.
429 Fourth Ave, Suite 300
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-897-8165
Law Office of Andrew H. Shaw, P.C.
200 South Spring Garden Street, Suite 11
Carlisle, PA 17013
Cumberland
717-243-7135
Law Offices of Jay M. Borowsky, LLC
1635 Market Street, Suite 1600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philadelphia
215-253-4396
LegalCorp Solutions, LLC
1275 Glenlivet Drive, Suite 100
Allentown, PA 18106
Lehigh
Legalinc Corporate Services Inc.
606 Liberty Avenue, 3rd Floor Suite #107
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Allegheny
Lexis Document Services, Inc.
2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
LexisNexis Document Solutions Inc.
2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
Luna Licensing Service, Inc.
7208 Red Top Road
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Dauphin
717-566-0922
M
M. Burr Keim Company
2021 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philadelphia
215-563-8113
Maselli, Mills & Fornal P.C.
301 S State St N0001
Newtown, PA 18940
MASTER ALLIANCE, INC.
100 Ridge Rd, Suite 18
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Delaware
(610)-620-6633
Mensing Law LLC
The Philadelphia Building 1315 Walnut Street, Suite 917
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Philadelphia
Michael LaRosa, LLC
959 West Chester Pike
Havertown, PA 19083
Delaware
610-924-0999
MPF Management, LLC
81 Dutilh Rd
# 203 Cranberry Township
PA 16066-4101
412-894-7125
MPL Law Firm, LLP
96 South George Street
Suite 520
York, PA 17401
Mullen Financial Services, Inc.
5124 Friendship Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Allegheny
MVI Administrators Insurance Solutions, Inc.
600 N 2nd Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101-1092
N
NATIONAL CORPORATE SERVICES, LLC
P.O. Box 367, 1410 Dewberry Drive
Hawley, PA 18428
Pike
National Registered Agents, Inc.
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
National Resident Agent Service, Inc.
1059 Harriman Court
West Chester, PA 19380
Chester
Nationwide Registered Agents Corp.
1444 N. 76th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Nauman, Smith, Shissler & Hall LLP
200 North Third Street, 18th Floor, P.O. Box 840
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
717-236-3010
NEP Corporate Filing Services, Inc.
2 Penn Center Plaza, Suite 200
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Philadelphia
Nerenberg & Maizel, P.C.
1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 950
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Philadelphia
215-569-9100
Northwest Registered Agent LLC
502 West 7th Street, Suite 100
Erie, PA 16502
509-768-2249
Notary on Wheelz, LLC
100 N Wilkes-Barre Blvd, 1st Floor
Suite 130
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
O
The O'Brien Law Group LLC
3738 Birney Avenue
Moosic, PA 18507
Lackawanna
Orbit Solutions, LLC
9512 Goehring Road
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
724-778-8800
P
Pa. Registered Agents & Brokers
21 Graham Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Luzerne
PACrop.com
835 West Chester Pike, Second Floor
West Chester, PA 19382
Chester
610-738-7016
Pantelis T. Papazekos, Esquire
1030 Fifth Avenue, Suite 102
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
412-277-3641
Paracorp Incorporated
600 North Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
888-272-5449
Penncorp Servicegroup, Inc.
600 North Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
717-234-2300
Pennsylvania Business Systems, LLC
600 Eagleview Boulevard, Suite 300
Exton, PA 19341
Chester
484-883-4965
Pennsylvania Registered Agent, LLC
502 West 7th Street, Suite 100
Erie, PA 16502
610-456-2133
Phillips Registered Agents Services
4411 Ernie Davis Circle
Philadelphia, PA 19154
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Advertising Club, Inc. c/o Michael J. Flinn
301 Grant Street, 20th Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
412-364-4005
Platinum Filings LLC
1001 State Street
STE 1463
Erie, PA 16501-1814
Erie
888-263-8666
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Inc
1101 W Hamilton Street, Suite 305
Allentown, PA 18103
Lehigh
484-665-9111
Prentice-Hall Corporation System, Inc.
2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
800-622-2300
PSM Registered Agent LLC
3202 McKnight East Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
412-484-5118
Q
None
R
RAPID INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
10315 Lindberg Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Allegheny
RB Legal Counsel LLC
2 Woodland Road
Wyomissing, PA 19610
Berks
610-406-2011
Registered Agent Solutions, Inc.
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
888-705-7274
Registered Agents Inc
502 West 7th Street, Suite 100
Erie, PA 16502
307-200-2803
Rhoades Law Firm
The Grant Building, 330 Grant Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
Richard W. Shaffer, Esquire
740 Hamilton Mall
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh
Riverside Filings LLC
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
Robert May & Company
4330 Carlisle Pike
Camp Hill, PA 17011
Cumberland
717-612-0102
Rocket Lawyer Corporate Services LLC
600 N. 2nd Street, Ste. 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
Ronald D. Butler, P.C.
1007 Mumma Road, Suite 101
Lemoyne, PA 17043
Cumberland
717-236-1485
RUGGIERO & COMPANY, P.C.
157 Little Conestoga Road, Suite 1
Chester Springs, PA 19425
Chester
610-524-0300
Ruggiero Law Offices, LLC - James J. Ruggiero, Jr., Esquire
16 Industrial Boulevard, Suite 211
Paoli, PA 19301
Chester
Rust Law, LLC
4461 Kohler Drive
Allentown, PA 18103
Lehigh
610-821-0484
S
Sandy Accounting INC
1024 Race Street #1B
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Philadelphia
215-309-1883
Scaringi Financial Services LLC
2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 106
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
717-657-7770
Scolieri Beam Law Group, P.C.
1207 Fifth Avenue- Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-765-0546 – Office
Sebring & Associates
339 Old Haymaker Road, Suite 1101
Monroeville, PA 15146
Allegheny
412-856-3500
Shrive Law, LLC
204 Wyoming Ave, 2nd Floor
Scranton, PA 18503
Lackawanna
570- 558-7520
Sigman and Rochlin, LLC
1515 Market Street, Suite 1410
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Philadelphia
215-568-4980
Simply Business, Inc.
701 Smithfield Street, Suite 601
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Allegheny
Skarlatos Zonarich LLC
17 South Second Street, 6th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
717-233-1000
Small Biz Agents, LLC
3915 Union Deposit Rd #902
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Dauphin
Sommer Law Group, PC
6 Market Square
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Allegheny
412-471-1266
Sophia Verna, LLC t/a Verna & Associates
600 Crum Creek Road
Media, PA 19063
Delaware
856-384-8400
SPI Agent Solutions, Inc.
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
888-314-3998
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
11 Grandview Circle, Suite 200
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Washington
Stevens & Johnson
740 Hamilton Mall
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh
610-439-1451
SUBLIME CONSULTING INC
325 Chestnut Street, Suite 811
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(718) 676-9090
SunDoc Filings Incorporated
600 N. 2nd Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
T
Telos Legal Corp
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
888-565-2837
Terkanian Law, LLC
2001 County Line RD
Warrington, PA 18976-2486
TK Commercial Services Limited Liability Company
117 W Gay Street, Suite 104
West Chester, PA 19380
(412)-530-3936
The Coulter Law Offices, LLC
3824 Northern Pike One Monreoville Center, Suite 801B
Monroeville, PA 15146
Allegheny
412-253-7526
The Elder Law Offices of Olimpi & Kramer, LLC
396 4th Street
Beaver, PA 15009
Beaver
724-888-2830
The Law Office of Aaron Holt, LLC
800 North Third Street, Suite 404
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Dauphin
717-562-1777
The Legal Resource Center, Inc
1001 State Street, Suite 1400
Erie, PA 16501
Erie
814-464-0600
The Lynch Law Group LLC
375 Southpointe Blvd, Suite 100
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-776-8000
The Hoofstamp LLC
4128 W State Street
Edinburg, PA 16116
724-790-6766
The Maroto Law Group, PC
200 West Front Street
Media, PA 19063
Delaware
610-579-3986
The Office in Media Inc.
One Veterans Square, Suite 105
Media, PA 19063
Delaware
The Registered Agent Company (TRAC)
600 North Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
800-564-5300
The Skeen Firm PLLC
2400 Ansys Drive Suite 102
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Washington
724-550-6970
Thompson & Yates, P.C.
10 Duff Road, Suite 205
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Allegheny
Tkacik Law Office
9500 Brooktree Road, Suite 205
Wexford, PA 15090
Allegheny
412-414-9644
Transaction Realty Inc.
110 Roessler Road, Suite 200C
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Allegheny
412-223-6177
Trellis Legal, LLC
5149 Butler Street, Suite 300
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
Allegheny
412-450-0298
U
Unisearch, Inc.
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
United Agent Group Inc.
1001 State Street, #1400
Erie, PA 16501
Erie
United Agent Services LLC
3915 Union Deposit Road #902
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Dauphin
302-467-3700
United Corporate Services, Inc.
3631 North Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
717-232-7661
United States Corporation Agents, Inc.
1729 West Tilghman Street Rear
Allentown, PA 18109
Lehigh
United States Corporation Company
2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Dauphin
800-622-2300
Universal Registered Agents, Inc
600 North Second Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
855-236-2172
URS Agents, LLC
125 Locust Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Dauphin
USA Agents.com, LLC
151 Coldstream Trail
Felton, PA 17322
York
V
VanOrmer & Stephenson, P.C.
344 South Market Street
Suite 101
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
VC Bookkeeping and Data Management Co.
5400 Large Street
Philadelphia PA 19124
Philadelphia
215-857-2819
Vcorp Agent Services, Inc.
600 N. 2nd Street, Suite 401
Harrisburg, PA 17101
845-517-3904
Vcorp Services, LLC
600 North 2nd Street, Suite 400
Harrisburg, PA 17101-1071
Dauphin
888-528-2677
W
Wassmer Agency Services, LLC
171 South Main Street, 2nd Floor
Doylestown, PA 18901
Bucks
215-348-8610
Weigle & Associates, P. C.
126 East King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Cumberland
717-532-7388
Wix, Wenger & Weidner
508 N. Second Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
717-234-4182
Wolf, Block, Schorr and Solis-Cohen LLP
1650 Arch Street, 22nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philadelphia
Woods Law Offices PLLC
200 Commerce Drive
Suite 210
Moon Township, PA 15108
X
NONE
Y
Yarnall's Inc.
4343 Hillside Road
Coplay, PA 18037-2416
Z
ZenBusiness Inc.
2040 Linglestown Road
Suite 109
Harrisburg, PA17110
844-493-6249
Ziata Corp.
100 Alegheny Building, 429 Forbes Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Allegheny
Zihmer Law Firm LLC
3244 Washington Road, Suite 210
McMurray, PA 15317
Washington
412-223-2525