    Commercial Registered Office Providers (CROPs)

    Associations registering with the Department of State are required to have a registered office address, which must be an actual street address or rural route box number in Pennsylvania. Post office box addresses alone are not acceptable. 15 Pa.C.S. § 135(c)(1).

    Listing a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP) in lieu of providing a registered office address is an option for any association that does not have a physical location or mailing address in Pennsylvania. 15 Pa.C.S. § 109. Prior to listing a CROP address, the association should enter into a contract for the services of the Commercial Registered Office Provider. Listing a CROP address without having entered into a contract with the CROP could subject a filer to civil and criminal penalties. Commercial Registered Office Providers may not be used for filings in which a principal place of business is required (e.g. Fictitious Name registrations).

    A Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP) is not the same as a Registered Agent. Many states require the designation of a Registered Agent in order to register a business. Pennsylvania does not. A Registered Agent is typically an agent for service of process under the Rules of Civil Procedure. A CROP may also be "an agent authorized by the corporation or similar entity in writing to receive service of process for it" under the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures (see Pa.R.C.P. 423 and 424), but such agents are not required to be publicly designated with the Department of State as part of the business registration process.  

    0-9

    0 AAAgent Services, LLC
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    717-232-5565

    0 - A YOU name the price at www.residentagent.net LLC
    1150 First Avenue, Suite 511 
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    Montgomery

    0 PennCrop.com immediately LLC
    1150 First Avenue, Suite 511
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    Montgomery
    610-456-2133

    255 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle PA LLC
    3528 Concord Rd
    York, PA 17402-8626

    3H Agent Services, Inc.
    650 N. Cannon Avenue, Suite 51
    Lansdale, PA 19446
    Montgomery

    A

    AAAgent Services, LLC
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    Aaron Sims Group LLC
    1219 West Trindle Rd
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
    Cumberland
    951-288-4138

    ABC Agents, Inc.
    14390 U.S. Route 30
    North Huntingdon, PA 15642
    Westmoreland
    888-554-7185

    Abrahams Loewenstein & Bushman
    16th & Cherry Streets, Suite 1300 Three Parkway
    Philadelphia, PA 19102
    Philadelphia
    215-561-1030

    Accounting Edge, Inc.
    1761 Old York Road
    Abington, PA 19001
    Montgomery
    215-576-6101

    ADH23 LLC
    154 Warren Street
    Tunkhannock, PA 18657
    Wyoming
    570-836-3121

    All American Corporate Registered Agents
    3631 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin

    Ament Law Group, PC
    3950 William Penn Highway, Suite 4
    Murrysville, PA 15668
    Westmoreland
    724-733-3500

    Anderson Registered Agents, Inc.
    1729 West Tilghman Street Rear
    Allentown, PA 18104
    Lehigh
    877-997-8255

    ATA Corporate Services, LLC
    2 North Second Street, 7th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    B

    Barrie Corporate Services Inc.
    3104 Franciscan Way
    Aston, PA 19014
    Delaware

    Bennett Williams Realty, Inc.

    3528 Concord Road

    York, PA 17402

    717-843-5555

     

    ​Bonnie G. Ostrofsky, P.C.
    1417 Bethlehem Pike
    Flourtown, PA 19031
    Montgomery
    215-233-5344

    Box Development Group, LLC
    2313 East Clearfield Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19134
    Philadelphia
    215-739-7700

    Buckley Small Business Solutions, LLC
    1532 East Passyunk Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19147
    Philadelphia
    215-279-3958

    Business Filings Incorporated
    600 North Second Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    614-280-3338

    Butson Law LLC
    2200 Georgetown Drive, Suite 200
    Sewickley, PA 15143
    (412) 656-2040

    C

    Caldwell & Kearns, P.C.
    3631 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    717-232-7661

    Capitol Corporate Services, Inc.
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    800-345-4647

    CCRA Services LLC
    2301 Lone Cedar Drive
    Easton, PA 18040
    Northampton

    CCS Global Solutions, Inc.
    600 N. 2nd St. Ste. 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    Chatman Consulting LLC
    29 East Princess Street, Suite 2
    York, PA 17401
    York

    Clarion Service Company
    211 North Walnut Street, 1st Floor
    West Chester, PA 19380
    Chester

    Cogency Global Inc.
    600 North Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    800-483-1140

    Corp 2000 Inc
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    CorpDirect Agents, Inc
    600 North Second Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    614-280-3338

    Corporate Creations Network, Inc.
    1001 State Street #1400
    Erie, PA 16501
    Erie
    800-672-9110

    Corporate Filing Solutions, LLC
    1150 First Avenue, Suite 511
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    Montgomery
    888-237-3410

    Corporation Guarantee and Trust Company
    3331 Street Road, Suite 110
    Bensalem, PA 19020
    Bucks
    800-563-6131

    Corporation Service Company
    2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    800-622-2300

    Coulter & May, PC

    3824 Northern Pike, Suite 801B

    Monroeville, PA 15146

    412-253-7526

     

    Cozza Law Group PLLC

    400 Holiday Drive, Suite 210

    Pittsburgh, PA 15220

    412- 294-8444

     

    Creenan & Baczkowski, PC
    3907 Old William Penn Highway, Third Floor
    Murrysville, PA 15668
    Westmoreland

    CT Corporation System
    600 North Second Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    614-280-3338

    D

    DAVIS BENNETT SPIESS & LIVINGOOD LLC
    130 West Lancaster Avenue
    Wayne, PA 19087
    Delaware

    DBO Services LLC

    1700 Reisterstown Road, Suite 215

    Baltimore, MD 21208

    312-479-5840

     

    Del Ricci, Harper, Zentgraf & Czaplicki Corporation Service, Inc.
    831 DeKalb Pike
    Center Square, PA 19422
    Montgomery

    DeMarco & Negle, LLP
    1115 Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny
    412-391-6533

    Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote, P.C. Jason L. Ott, Esquire
    Two PPG Place, Suite 400
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Allegheny
    412-392-5315

    Diversified Business Essentials, LLC
    633 Filbert Heights Road
    New Salem, PA 15468
    Fayette
    724-245-8530

    Diversified Corporate Services Int'l, Inc.
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    800-433-0773

    Dornish Law Offices, P.C.
    1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 300
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny
    412-765-2726

    E

    Elliott & Davis, PC
    425 First Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny
    412-434-4911

    Entity Services LLC
    1001 Hector Street, Suite 200
    Conshohocken, PA 19428
    Montgomery

    eResidentAgent, Inc.
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    Esquire Assist
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    717-232-9398

    Equity Solutions Svcs LLC
    426 E Allegheny Ave., Room 307
    Philadelphia, PA 19134
    215-874-3284

    F

    Farley Financial Inc
    520 Main Street
    Towanda, PA 18848
    Bradford

    Fast Tax of NEPA, Inc.
    79 Autumn Lane
    Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
    Carbon

     

    FBT PA LLC

    501 Grant Street

    Union Trust Building, Suite 800

    Pittsburgh, PA  15219

    (412) 513-4300

     

    Ference & Associates LLC

    409 Broad Street

    Pittsburgh, PA 15143

    412-741-8400

     

    FILE RIGHT RA SERVICES LLC

    501 CAMBRIA AVE

    #340 BENSALEM

    PA, 19020

    718-878-5811

     

     


    Fiscus & Ball, P.C.

    1605 Carmody Court, Suite 102

    Sewickley, PA 15143

    (412) 456-9701

     

    First Corporate Solutions, Inc

    600 North Second Street, Suite 401

    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Dauphin

    844-392-7588

     

    Form-A-Corp, Inc.

    RR 7 Box 7942, Price Chopper Plaza

    Montrose, PA 18801
    Susquehanna
    800-430-1516

    Frost Brown Todd LLC

    501 Grant Street, Suite 800

    Pittsburgh, PA 15219

    412-513-4300

     

     

     

    G

    Global Virtual Agent Services, LLC
    3636 Buttonwood Drive
    Doylestown, PA 18903
    Bucks
    302-376-6710

    GKL REGISTERED AGENTS, INC.
    5001 BAUM BLVD
    SUITE 419
    PITTSBURGH PA 15213
    888-682-4368
     

    Gregory P. Myer, CPA
    110 Broad Street
    Milford, PA 18337
    Pike

    H

    Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin & Maxwell Corporation Service, Inc.
    375 Morris Road, P.O. Box 1479
    Lansdale, PA 19446
    Montgomery
    215-661-0400

    Harbor Business Compliance Corporation
    1830 Colonial Village Ln
    Lancaster, PA 17601
    Lancaster

    Hergenroeder Rega Ewing & Kennedy, LLC
    650 Smithfield Street, Suite 1700
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Allegheny

    Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, P.C.
    832 Philadelphia Street
    Indiana, PA 15701
    Indiana
    724-463-8791

    I

    Inc Authority RA
    1275 Glenlivet Dr. Suite 100A
    Allentown, PA 18106-3107
    Lehigh

    Incorp Services Inc.
    7208 Red Top Road
    Hummelstown, PA 17036
    Dauphin

    Incorporating Services, Ltd.
    600 North Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    1-800-346-4646

    Information Network Associates, Inc.
    5235 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    717-599-5505

    Intellacct, LLC
    6 Dickinson Drive Building #100, Suites 109 & 110
    Chadds Ford, PA 19317
    Delaware

    International Corporate Solutions, Inc.
    215 West Miner Street
    West Chester, PA 19382
    Chester

    Interstate Agent Services LLC
    2924 Parkside Lane
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin

     

    J

    Jackson Kelly PLLC
    501 Grant Street, Suite 1010
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny

    Jesse Chen LLC and Jesse Chen, Esq.
    322 North Shore Drive, Building 1B, Suite 200
    Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    Allegheny
    412-848-8853

    Jesusi International Corporation
    238 West Walnut Lane #B311
    Philadelphia, PA 19144
    Philadelphia

    K

     

    Kaminsky Law, LLC

    207 Buck Road, Suite 2

    Southampton, PA 18966

    (215) 876-0800

     

    Karen W. Mulroe

    The Curtis Center, Suite 900, Independence Square West, 601 Walnut Street

    Philadelphia, PA 19106
    Philadelphia

    Kerr Law Associates, P.C.
    2 Penn Center Suite 1040, 1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
    Philadelphia, PA 19102
    Philadelphia
    215-772-1200

    Keystone Corporate Consultants, LLC
    201 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 400
    Pittsburgh, PA 15235
    Allegheny

    Keystone Insurers Group Inc, C/O Lea Ann Hawk, Chief Operating Officer
    1995 Point Township Drive
    Northumberland, PA 17857
    Northumberland

    King & Huffines: Attorneys at Law PLLC 

    99 Bridge Street

    Suite 3

    Beaver, PA  15009

    724-242-0230

     

    Kinley Corporate Services, LLC
    100 Pine Street, Suite 325
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    Kraut Harris P.C.
    5 Valley Square, Suite 120
    Blue Bell, PA 19422
    Montgomery

    Kraut Harris PC
    Madison Bank Building, Suite 311, 1767 Sentry Parkway West
    Blue Bell, PA 19422
    Montgomery
    215-542-4900 

    L

    LaMonica Law Firm LLC
    3218 Pittston Avenue, Suite 4
    Scranton, PA 18505
    Lackawanna
    570-751-1571

    Law & Finance, L.P.
    429 Fourth Ave, Suite 300
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    412-897-8165
     

    Law Office of Andrew H. Shaw, P.C.
    200 South Spring Garden Street, Suite 11
    Carlisle, PA 17013
    Cumberland
    717-243-7135

    Law Offices of Jay M. Borowsky, LLC
    1635 Market Street, Suite 1600
    Philadelphia, PA 19103
    Philadelphia
    215-253-4396

    LegalCorp Solutions, LLC
    1275 Glenlivet Drive, Suite 100
    Allentown, PA 18106
    Lehigh

    Legalinc Corporate Services Inc.
    606 Liberty Avenue, 3rd Floor Suite #107
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Allegheny

    Lexis Document Services, Inc.
    2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin

    LexisNexis Document Solutions Inc.
    2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin

    Luna Licensing Service, Inc.
    7208 Red Top Road
    Hummelstown, PA 17036
    Dauphin
    717-566-0922

    M

    M. Burr Keim Company
    2021 Arch Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19103
    Philadelphia
    215-563-8113

    Maselli, Mills & Fornal P.C.
    301 S State St N0001
    Newtown, PA 18940
     

    MASTER ALLIANCE, INC.
    100 Ridge Rd, Suite 18
    Chadds Ford, PA 19317
    Delaware
    (610)-620-6633
     

    Mensing Law LLC
    The Philadelphia Building 1315 Walnut Street, Suite 917
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Philadelphia

    Michael LaRosa, LLC
    959 West Chester Pike
    Havertown, PA 19083
    Delaware
    610-924-0999

    MPF Management, LLC
    81 Dutilh Rd
    # 203 Cranberry Township
    PA 16066-4101
    412-894-7125

    MPL Law Firm, LLP
    96 South George Street
    Suite 520
    York, PA 17401 
     

    Mullen Financial Services, Inc.
    5124 Friendship Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15224
    Allegheny

     

    MVI Administrators Insurance Solutions, Inc.
    600 N 2nd Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-1092

     

    N

    NATIONAL CORPORATE SERVICES, LLC
    P.O. Box 367, 1410 Dewberry Drive
    Hawley, PA 18428
    Pike

    National Registered Agents, Inc.
    600 North Second Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    National Resident Agent Service, Inc.
    1059 Harriman Court
    West Chester, PA 19380
    Chester

    Nationwide Registered Agents Corp.

    1444 N. 76th Street

    Philadelphia, PA  19151



    Nauman, Smith, Shissler & Hall LLP
    200 North Third Street, 18th Floor, P.O. Box 840
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    717-236-3010 

    NEP Corporate Filing Services, Inc.
    2 Penn Center Plaza, Suite 200
    Philadelphia, PA 19102
    Philadelphia

    Nerenberg & Maizel, P.C.
    1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 950
    Philadelphia, PA 19102
    Philadelphia
    215-569-9100

    Northwest Registered Agent LLC
    502  West 7th Street, Suite 100
     Erie, PA 16502
     509-768-2249

    ​Notary on Wheelz, LLC

    100 N Wilkes-Barre Blvd, 1st Floor

    Suite 130

    Wilkes-Barre, PA  18702

     

    O

    The O'Brien Law Group LLC
    3738 Birney Avenue
    Moosic, PA 18507
    Lackawanna

    Orbit  Solutions, LLC

    9512 Goehring Road

    Cranberry Township, PA 16066

    724-778-8800

    P

    Pa. Registered Agents & Brokers
    21 Graham Avenue
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
    Luzerne

    PACrop.com
    835 West Chester Pike, Second Floor
    West Chester, PA 19382
    Chester
    610-738-7016

    Pantelis T. Papazekos, Esquire
    1030 Fifth Avenue, Suite 102
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny
    412-277-3641

    Paracorp Incorporated
    600 North Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    888-272-5449

    Penncorp Servicegroup, Inc.
    600 North Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    717-234-2300

    Pennsylvania Business Systems, LLC
    600 Eagleview Boulevard, Suite 300
    Exton, PA 19341
    Chester
    484-883-4965

    Pennsylvania Registered Agent, LLC
    502 West 7th Street, Suite 100
    Erie, PA  16502
    610-456-2133

    Phillips Registered Agents Services
    4411 Ernie Davis Circle
    Philadelphia, PA 19154
    Philadelphia

    Pittsburgh Advertising Club, Inc. c/o Michael J. Flinn
    301 Grant Street, 20th Floor
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny

    412-364-4005

    Platinum Filings LLC

    1001 State Street

    STE 1463

    Erie, PA 16501-1814

    Erie

    888-263-8666

    PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Inc
    1101 W Hamilton Street, Suite 305
    Allentown, PA 18103
    Lehigh
    484-665-9111

    Prentice-Hall Corporation System, Inc.
    2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    800-622-2300

     

    PSM Registered Agent LLC

    3202 McKnight East Dr

    Pittsburgh, PA 15237

    412-484-5118

     

    Q

    None

    R

    RAPID INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
    10315 Lindberg Ave
    Pittsburgh, PA 15235
    Allegheny

    RB Legal Counsel LLC
    2 Woodland Road
    Wyomissing, PA 19610
    Berks
    610-406-2011

    Registered Agent Solutions, Inc.
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    888-705-7274

    Registered Agents Inc
     502 West 7th Street, Suite 100
     Erie, PA 16502
     307-200-2803

    Rhoades Law Firm
    The Grant Building, 330 Grant Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny

    Richard W. Shaffer, Esquire
    740 Hamilton Mall
    Allentown, PA 18101
    Lehigh

    Riverside Filings LLC
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    Robert May & Company
    4330 Carlisle Pike
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    Cumberland
    717-612-0102

    Rocket Lawyer Corporate Services LLC
    600 N. 2nd Street, Ste. 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    Ronald D. Butler, P.C.
    1007 Mumma Road, Suite 101
    Lemoyne, PA 17043
    Cumberland
    717-236-1485

    RUGGIERO & COMPANY, P.C.
    157 Little Conestoga Road, Suite 1
    Chester Springs, PA 19425
    Chester
    610-524-0300

    Ruggiero Law Offices, LLC - James J. Ruggiero, Jr., Esquire
    16 Industrial Boulevard, Suite 211
    Paoli, PA 19301
    Chester

    Rust Law, LLC
    4461 Kohler Drive
    Allentown, PA 18103
    Lehigh
    610-821-0484

    S

    Sandy Accounting INC
    1024 Race Street #1B
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Philadelphia
    215-309-1883

    Scaringi Financial Services LLC
    2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 106
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    717-657-7770

    Scolieri Beam Law Group, P.C.
    1207 Fifth Avenue- Suite 200
    Pittsburgh, PA  15219
    412-765-0546 – Office
     

    Sebring & Associates
    339 Old Haymaker Road, Suite 1101
    Monroeville, PA 15146
    Allegheny
    412-856-3500

    Shrive Law, LLC
    204 Wyoming Ave, 2nd Floor
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Lackawanna
    570- 558-7520

    Sigman and Rochlin, LLC
    1515 Market Street, Suite 1410
    Philadelphia, PA 19102
    Philadelphia
    215-568-4980

    Simply Business, Inc.
    701 Smithfield Street, Suite 601
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Allegheny

    Skarlatos Zonarich LLC
    17 South Second Street, 6th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    717-233-1000

    Small Biz Agents, LLC
    3915 Union Deposit Rd #902
    Harrisburg, PA 17109
    Dauphin

    Sommer Law Group, PC
    6 Market Square
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Allegheny
    412-471-1266

    Sophia Verna, LLC t/a Verna & Associates
    600 Crum Creek Road
    Media, PA 19063
    Delaware
    856-384-8400

    SPI Agent Solutions, Inc.
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    888-314-3998

    Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
    11 Grandview Circle, Suite 200
    Canonsburg, PA 15317
    Washington

    Stevens & Johnson
    740 Hamilton Mall
    Allentown, PA 18101
    Lehigh
    610-439-1451

    SUBLIME CONSULTING INC

    325 Chestnut Street, Suite 811

    Philadelphia, PA 19106

    (718) 676-9090

     

    SunDoc Filings Incorporated
    600 N. 2nd Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    T

    Telos Legal Corp
    600 North Second Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    888-565-2837

    Terkanian Law, LLC

    2001 County Line RD

    Warrington, PA 18976-2486 

     

    TK Commercial Services Limited Liability Company

    117 W Gay Street, Suite 104

    West Chester, PA  19380

    (412)-530-3936

     

    The Coulter Law Offices, LLC
    3824 Northern Pike One Monreoville Center, Suite 801B
    Monroeville, PA 15146
    Allegheny
    412-253-7526

    The Elder Law Offices of Olimpi & Kramer, LLC 
    396 4th Street
    Beaver, PA 15009
    Beaver
    724-888-2830

    The Law Office of Aaron Holt, LLC
    800 North Third Street, Suite 404
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    Dauphin
    717-562-1777

    The Legal Resource Center, Inc
    1001 State Street, Suite 1400
    Erie, PA 16501
    Erie
    814-464-0600

    The Lynch Law Group LLC

    375 Southpointe Blvd, Suite 100

    Canonsburg, PA 15317

    724-776-8000​​

     

    The Hoofstamp LLC

    4128 W State Street

    Edinburg, PA 16116

    724-790-6766

    The Maroto Law Group, PC
    200 West Front Street
    Media, PA 19063
    Delaware
    610-579-3986

    The Office in Media Inc.
    One Veterans Square, Suite 105
    Media, PA 19063
    Delaware

    The Registered Agent Company (TRAC)
    600 North Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    800-564-5300

    The Skeen Firm PLLC
    2400 Ansys Drive Suite 102
    Canonsburg, PA 15317
    Washington
    724-550-6970

    Thompson & Yates, P.C.
    10 Duff Road, Suite 205
    Pittsburgh, PA 15235
    Allegheny

    Tkacik Law Office
    9500 Brooktree Road, Suite 205
    Wexford, PA 15090
    Allegheny
    412-414-9644

    Transaction Realty Inc.
    110 Roessler Road, Suite 200C
    Pittsburgh, PA 15229
    Allegheny
    412-223-6177

    Trellis Legal, LLC
    5149 Butler Street, Suite 300
    Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
    Allegheny
    412-450-0298

    U

    Unisearch, Inc.
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    United Agent Group Inc.
    1001 State Street, #1400
    Erie, PA 16501
    Erie

    United Agent Services LLC
    3915 Union Deposit Road #902
    Harrisburg, PA 17109
    Dauphin
    302-467-3700

    United Corporate Services, Inc.
    3631 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    717-232-7661

    United States Corporation Agents, Inc.
    1729 West Tilghman Street Rear
    Allentown, PA 18109
    Lehigh

    United States Corporation Company
    2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 103
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Dauphin
    800-622-2300

    Universal Registered Agents, Inc
    600 North Second Street, Suite 401
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin
    855-236-2172 

    URS Agents, LLC
    125 Locust Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Dauphin

    USA Agents.com, LLC
    151 Coldstream Trail
    Felton, PA 17322
    York

    V

    VanOrmer & Stephenson, P.C.
    344 South Market Street
    Suite 101
    Elizabethtown, PA 17022    

    VC Bookkeeping and Data Management Co.
    5400 Large Street
    Philadelphia PA 19124
    Philadelphia
    215-857-2819 

    Vcorp Agent Services, Inc.            

    600 N. 2nd Street, Suite 401

    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    845-517-3904

     

    Vcorp Services, LLC
    600 North 2nd Street, Suite 400
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-1071
    Dauphin
    888-528-2677
     

    W

    Wassmer Agency Services, LLC
    171 South Main Street, 2nd Floor
    Doylestown, PA 18901
    Bucks
    215-348-8610

     

    Weigle & Associates, P. C.
    126 East King Street
    Shippensburg, PA 17257
    Cumberland
    717-532-7388

    Wix, Wenger & Weidner
    508 N. Second Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    717-234-4182

    Wolf, Block, Schorr and Solis-Cohen LLP
    1650 Arch Street, 22nd Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19103
    Philadelphia

    Woods Law Offices PLLC
    200 Commerce Drive
    Suite 210
    Moon Township, PA 15108

     

    X

    NONE

    Y

    Yarnall's Inc.
    4343 Hillside Road
    Coplay, PA 18037-2416

    Z

    ZenBusiness Inc.
    2040 Linglestown Road
    Suite 109
    Harrisburg, PA17110
    844-493-6249

    Ziata Corp.
    100 Alegheny Building, 429 Forbes Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Allegheny

    Zihmer Law Firm LLC
    3244 Washington Road, Suite 210
    McMurray, PA 15317
    Washington
    412-223-2525