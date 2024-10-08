Shapiro Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians the Deadline to Register to Vote is Two Weeks Away

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded eligible Pennsylvanians that the Oct. 21 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election is only two weeks away. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely, fairly, and securely – and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard – are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“Eligible Pennsylvanians who are not registered to vote risk missing out on the opportunity to have their voices heard in this important election,” Schmidt said. “Visit vote.pa.gov to get registered now.”

To be eligible to vote, an individual must be:

a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election,

a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the election, and

at least 18 years old on the day of the election.

Schmidt encouraged Pennsylvanians to use the Online Voter Registration (OVR) system, which is a fast and convenient way to register to vote. In addition to registering through the OVR system, eligible voters can register to vote by mail or apply in person at:

a county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices,

area agencies on aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

offices of special education in high schools,

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers, and

Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers.

In 2023, all PennDOT driver and photo license centers began offering automatic voter registration (AVR), which provides eligible Pennsylvanians with a convenient way to apply to register to vote when they obtain a new driver's license or ID card or renew their existing identification. The Shapiro Administration launched the automatic registration initiative as part of its continued commitment to ensuring free, fair, and secure elections.

Regardless of which method eligible Pennsylvanians use to register, county election offices must receive their voter registration application by 5 p.m. Oct. 21 for them to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election.

“You also can request a mail-in or, if applicable, an absentee ballot and vote from the convenience of your home,” Schmidt added. “Your vote is valuable, regardless of how you choose to cast it, and I encourage you to exercise your constitutional right to be heard by voting in this election.”

Voters who wish to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot must apply by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The deadline for county election offices to receive mail-in and absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Completed mail ballots received after that time do not count, even if they are postmarked before the deadline.

Pennsylvanians who prefer to vote in person on Election Day can find their polling place on vote.pa.gov. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and as long as a voter is in line by 8 p.m. they can vote.

Eligible voters will have the opportunity to choose candidates in the following races:

President of the United States,

United States Senator

Representative in Congress,

Pennsylvania Attorney General,

Pennsylvania Auditor General,

Pennsylvania State Treasurer,

Senator in the General Assembly (odd-numbered districts), and

Representative in the General Assembly.

The Department’s candidate database lists federal and state candidates.

The Department’s voter information website, vote.pa.gov, is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese, and it offers county election offices contact information as well as tips for first-time voters and members of the military. Voters also can familiarize themselves with the voting system they will use if they vote in person on Election Day.