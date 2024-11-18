Department of State Begins Risk-Limiting Audit of 2024 General Election

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of State began Pennsylvania's statewide risk-limiting audit (RLA), this one for the Nov. 5, 2024, presidential election.



"Risk-limiting audits are the highest standard of comprehensive election audits, not just here in Pennsylvania, but across the country," Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. "The RLA process provides a statistically sound, scientific method for confirming that the reported outcome of the election is accurate."



Ten Department employees took turns rolling 10-sided dice this morning to generate a 20-digit "seed number," which is used to randomly determine which batches of ballots counties will audit over the next several days.

Watch the 2024 risk-limiting audit dice roll.