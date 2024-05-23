Skip to agency navigation
    The Real Estate Commission grants and renews licenses to persons who bear a good reputation for honesty, trustworthiness, integrity and competence to transact the business of broker, salesperson, cemetery broker, cemetery salesperson, campground membership salesperson, time-share salesperson, builder-owner salesperson or rental listing referral agent, in such a manner as to safeguard the interest of the public.

    Among its other functions, the Commission administers and enforces the laws of the Commonwealth relating to real estate activities for which licensing is required; activities involving cemeteries, cemetery companies, and promotional property for which registration is required; and campground membership activity for which licensing is required.

    The Commission establishes requirements for continuing education to be met by licensed real estate brokers and real estate salespersons as a condition of license renewal.  Also, any school which offers instructions in real estate must obtain the Commission’s approval and follow the rules and regulations of the Commission.

    Laws & Regulations

    Examination Information

    In order to be approved to sit for the Broker or Cemetery Broker examinations, you must visit www.pals.pa.gov and submit the application for the initial broker license that you wish to obtain once you have passed your examinations.  The application will require you to pay the $40.00 examination fee and provide the educational transcripts, experience charts, and other documentation necessary to determine your qualifications.  When you have been approved, you will be notified that you may register for the exam as outlined below.  Once you have passed the exam, you can upload the passing score sheets to your broker license application.

    For examination registration visit Pearson Vue's website.

    Examinations are offered daily. The Candidate Handbook has a list of all local testing facilities. You may contact Pearson Vue to obtain a list of out-of-state testing facilities. To download a copy of the candidate handbook, please visit Pearson Vue's website.

    If your license has been inactive or expired for five or more years, you must retake the licensing exams before you can reactivate.  Please complete the Real Estate Reactivation (PDF) form, log into pare.useclarus.com, apply to sit for the examination(s) and upload this completed form to that application. If you have been actively licensed as a salesperson in another state within the last five years, you must also upload a current letter of good standing from that state's licensing agency to waive the "National Portion" of the examination.

    To retake the broker examination, please complete the Real Estate Reactivation (PDF) form and email it to ra-realestate@pa.gov. You will be notified by email when you have been authorized to schedule your exam(s).

    Contact us

    Call us

    Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA

    Call us

    Mailing address

    State Real Estate Commission P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical address

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Get support

    Courier Address

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: Real Estate Commission 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.