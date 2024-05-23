The Real Estate Commission grants and renews licenses to persons who bear a good reputation for honesty, trustworthiness, integrity and competence to transact the business of broker, salesperson, cemetery broker, cemetery salesperson, campground membership salesperson, time-share salesperson, builder-owner salesperson or rental listing referral agent, in such a manner as to safeguard the interest of the public.
Among its other functions, the Commission administers and enforces the laws of the Commonwealth relating to real estate activities for which licensing is required; activities involving cemeteries, cemetery companies, and promotional property for which registration is required; and campground membership activity for which licensing is required.
The Commission establishes requirements for continuing education to be met by licensed real estate brokers and real estate salespersons as a condition of license renewal. Also, any school which offers instructions in real estate must obtain the Commission’s approval and follow the rules and regulations of the Commission.
Laws & Regulations
- Regulations
- Law- Act of Feb. 19, 1980, P.L. 15, No. 9
- Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
- Fees
- Burial Ground Act (PDF)
- Seller Disclosure Law (PDF)
- Seller's Property Disclosure Statement (PDF) (statement only)
- Written Consumer Notice (PDF)
- Written Consumer Notice Applicable to Leasing (PDF)
- Written Consumer Notice Applicable to Time-Shares (PDF)
Examination Information
In order to be approved to sit for the Broker or Cemetery Broker examinations, you must visit www.pals.pa.gov and submit the application for the initial broker license that you wish to obtain once you have passed your examinations. The application will require you to pay the $40.00 examination fee and provide the educational transcripts, experience charts, and other documentation necessary to determine your qualifications. When you have been approved, you will be notified that you may register for the exam as outlined below. Once you have passed the exam, you can upload the passing score sheets to your broker license application.
Examinations are offered daily. The Candidate Handbook has a list of all local testing facilities. You may contact Pearson Vue to obtain a list of out-of-state testing facilities. To download a copy of the candidate handbook, please visit Pearson Vue's website.
If your license has been inactive or expired for five or more years, you must retake the licensing exams before you can reactivate. Please complete the Real Estate Reactivation (PDF) form, log into pare.useclarus.com, apply to sit for the examination(s) and upload this completed form to that application. If you have been actively licensed as a salesperson in another state within the last five years, you must also upload a current letter of good standing from that state's licensing agency to waive the "National Portion" of the examination.
To retake the broker examination, please complete the Real Estate Reactivation (PDF) form and email it to ra-realestate@pa.gov. You will be notified by email when you have been authorized to schedule your exam(s).
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Education Information
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Licensure Processing Guides and Timelines
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.