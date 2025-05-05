Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Meetings & Agendas

    Unless otherwise noted, all meetings will be held in the PSERS Boardroom at 5 North 5th Street in downtown Harrisburg.  All PSERS Board Meetings are open to the public. If you would like to attend and require an accommodation to participate, please contact​ Tivia Danner​ Board Liaison at 717.720.4802 in advance of the meeting.​​

    Live Stream (Audio/Video)
    Public Participation Policy

    2025 PSERS Public Board and Committee Meeting Dates:​

    Select a month below to display ​meetings and agendas (will be when available) during that month. 

    Downloadable copy of meeting dates organized by committee

    January 10, 2025

    February 19, 2025 

    • 4:00 p.m. Special Governance and Administration Committee Meeting - Agenda

    March 12, 2025 

    • ​4:30 p.m. Audit, Compliance, &​ Risk​ - Agenda | Minutes

    ​March 13, 2025

    • ​4:30 p.m. ​Investment Information/Deliberation - Agenda | Minutes

    ​March 20​, 2025

    March 21, 2025

    June 4, 2025 

    ​June 5, 2025

    June 12​, 2025

    June 13, 2025

    July 7, 2025

    • 10:00 a.m. Special Health Care Committee - Agenda

    August 13, 2025 

    • ​Audit, Compliance, &​ Risk​ - Agenda

    August 14, 2025

    August 21​, 2025

    • 10:00 A.M. Investment​​ - Agenda
    • 12:30 P.M. Finance & Actuarial - Agenda
    • 1:00 P.M. Governance & Administration - Agenda
    • 1:30 P.M. Benefits & Appeals - Agenda
    • 2:00 P.M. Health Care - Agenda
    • 2:30 P.M. Board - Agenda

    October 15, 2025 

    • ​Audit, Compliance, &​ Risk​ 

    October 16, 2025

    • ​Investment Information/Deliberation  

    October 23​, 2025

    • Benefits & Appeals 
    • Finance & Actuarial
    • Health Care
    • Governance & Administration
    • Investment​​

    October 24​, 2025

    • ​Board

    December 3, 2025 

    • ​Audit, Compliance, &​ Risk​ 

    December 4, 2025

    • ​Investment Information/Deliberation  

    December 11​, 2025

    • Benefits & Appeals 
    • Defined Contribution 
    • Finance & Actuarial
    • Governance & Administration
    • Health Care
    •  Investment​​

    December 12, 2025

    • ​Board

     

     