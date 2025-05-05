Meetings & Agendas

2025 PSERS Public Board and Committee Meeting Dates:
Select a month below to display meetings and agendas (will be when available) during that month.
Downloadable copy of meeting dates organized by committee
- 9:00 a.m. Finance and Actuarial - Agenda | Minutes
- 9:10 a.m. Health Care - Agenda | Minutes
- 9:20 a.m. Governance and Administration - Agenda | Minutes
- 9:50 a.m. Defined Contribution - Agenda | Minutes
- 10:00 a.m. Benefits and Appeals - Agenda | Minutes
- 10:10 a.m. Investment - Agenda | Minutes
- 10:30 a.m. Audit, Compliance and Risk - Agenda | Minutes
- 11:00 a.m. Board - Agenda | Minutes
March 12, 2025
March 13, 2025
March 20, 2025
- 9:00 a.m. Benefits & Appeals - Agenda | Minutes
- 9:45 a.m. Finance & Actuarial - Agenda | Minutes
- 11:00 a.m. Health Care - Agenda | Minutes
- 12:30 p.m. Defined Contribution - Agenda | Minutes
- 1:00 p.m. Investment - Agenda | Minutes
- 3:45 p.m. Governance & Administration - Agenda | Minutes
March 21, 2025
June 4, 2025
June 5, 2025
June 12, 2025
- 9:00 a.m. Benefits & Appeals - Agenda | Minutes
- 10:00 a.m. Defined Contribution - Agenda
- 10:45 a.m. Health Care - Agenda | Minutes
- 12:30 p.m. Finance & Actuarial - Agenda | Minutes
- 1:30 p.m. Investment - Agenda | Minutes
- 3:45 p.m. Governance & Administration - Agenda | Minutes
June 13, 2025
August 13, 2025
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk - Agenda
August 14, 2025
August 21, 2025
October 15, 2025
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk
October 16, 2025
- Investment Information/Deliberation
October 23, 2025
- Benefits & Appeals
- Finance & Actuarial
- Health Care
- Governance & Administration
- Investment
October 24, 2025
- Board
December 3, 2025
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk
December 4, 2025
- Investment Information/Deliberation
December 11, 2025
- Benefits & Appeals
- Defined Contribution
- Finance & Actuarial
- Governance & Administration
- Health Care
- Investment
December 12, 2025
- Board