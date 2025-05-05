Yes. The PSERS Retirement Code addresses fraud and the correction of errors:

§ 8534. Fraud and adjustment of errors.

(a) Penalty for fraud. --Any person who shall knowingly make any false statement or shall falsify or permit to be falsified any record or records of this system or plan in any attempt to defraud the system or plan as a result of such act shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree.

(b) Adjustment of errors. --Should any change or mistake in records result in any member, participant, beneficiary, survivor annuitant or successor payee receiving from the system or plan more or less than he would have been entitled to receive had the records been correct, then regardless of the intentional or unintentional nature of the error and upon the discovery of such error, the board shall correct the error and if the error affects contributions to or payments from the system, then so far as practicable shall adjust the payments which may be made for and to such person in such a manner that the actuarial equivalent of the benefit to which he was correctly entitled shall be paid. If the error affects contributions to or payments from the plan, the board shall take such action as shall be provided for in the plan document.

