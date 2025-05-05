Regional Offices

Staff: Jeremy A. Wible, Chelsea Graw, Emily English, Ryan Collins

Directions

Route 220 to the Lock Haven/Route 120 Exit: Get into the left lane. At the second red light, Main Street, turn left. Get into the right lane. You will go through two red lights. The street will then split, bear to your left and follow Route 150 South. You will come to a red light, go straight. You will then cross railroad tracks. Once you cross the railroad tracks, you will go one block. On your left you will see a white building with blue and red trim (we are located in this building on the second floor.) You may park anywhere along the street or the parking lot adjacent to the building.

Route I-80: Get off at Exit 178 (Lock Haven Exit) and follow Route 220 North. You will then follow the above directions once you get on Route 220.

Route 64 to Route 150: Get on Route 64 towards Mill Hall. You will come to a “T” at the end of Route 64. The road then turns into Route 150. Make a right turn. Go straight. You will go through three red lights, continue going straight. You will cross a green metal bridge, continue going straight. You will go through two red lights, continue going straight. You will then go down a hill. At the bottom of the hill you will see a McDonald’s on your left, go straight. You will come to a red light, go straight for one block. On your right you will see a white building with blue and red trim (we are located in this building on the second floor.) You may park anywhere along the street or the parking lot adjacent to the building.

Route 120: Coming on Route 120, when you reach Lock Haven you will first come to the Lock Haven University. At the University you will come to a red light. Go straight until you come to “T” at the end of the street, this will be Bellefonte Avenue. You will make a left turn onto Bellefonte Avenue. You will then go down a hill. At the bottom of the hill you will see a McDonald’s on your left, go straight. You will come to a red light, go straight for one block. On your right you will see a white building with blue and red trim (we are located in this building on the second floor.) You may park anywhere along the street or the parking lot adjacent to the building.