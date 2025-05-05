Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Employer Reference Manual

    This manual provides information and instructions on submitting necessary reports to PSERS using the Employer Self-Service (ESS) Portal.

    The chapters below provide policy information . Please refer to the System Manual above for current ESS instructions.

    1. Accessing the Online System (August, 2020)
    2. Membership – Mandatory, Optional, and Prohibited (September, 2019) 
    3. Member Demographic Information (May, 2019) 
    4. Member Contract Records (August, 2018)
    5. Monthly Work Report (June, 2019)
    6. Reporting – An Introduction (July, 2016)
    7. Reporting – Determining Member Contribution Rates (August, 2019)
    8. Reporting - Retirement Covered Compensation (April, 2016)
    9. Reporting – Service Time (February, 2017)
    10. Leaves of Absence (May, 2016)
    11. Reporting – Work Report Adjustments (June, 2019)
    12. Remitting to PSERS (June, 2019)
    13. Refund of Employer Retirement (May, 2015)
    14. How PSERS Responds to Work Reports and Payments (April, 2015)
    15. Purchase of Service (POS) - Employer Responsibilities (February, 2017)
    16. Charter Schools (July, 2016)
    17. Troubleshooting (September, 2014)
    18. File Formats (April, 2015)
    19. Contacting PSERS (April, 2015) 

    Click here for a PDF with all 19 chapters.

    Voya Resources

     