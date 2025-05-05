Employer Reference Manual

This manual provides information and instructions on submitting necessary reports to PSERS using the Employer Self-Service (ESS) Portal.
The chapters below provide policy information . Please refer to the System Manual above for current ESS instructions.
- Accessing the Online System (August, 2020)
- Membership – Mandatory, Optional, and Prohibited (September, 2019)
- Member Demographic Information (May, 2019)
- Member Contract Records (August, 2018)
- Monthly Work Report (June, 2019)
- Reporting – An Introduction (July, 2016)
- Reporting – Determining Member Contribution Rates (August, 2019)
- Reporting - Retirement Covered Compensation (April, 2016)
- Reporting – Service Time (February, 2017)
- Leaves of Absence (May, 2016)
- Reporting – Work Report Adjustments (June, 2019)
- Remitting to PSERS (June, 2019)
- Refund of Employer Retirement (May, 2015)
- How PSERS Responds to Work Reports and Payments (April, 2015)
- Purchase of Service (POS) - Employer Responsibilities (February, 2017)
- Charter Schools (July, 2016)
- Troubleshooting (September, 2014)
- File Formats (April, 2015)
- Contacting PSERS (April, 2015)
