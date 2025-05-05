Videos

ESS Terms and Conditions

By registering and logging on to this site, you are representing that you are an authorized user, and you will be deemed to have read, understood and accepted the disclaimers that are a part of this site.

PSERS web-based applications and PSERS information assets are to be used by authorized users strictly for business purposes. As the owner of a PSERS Employer Web Application account, it is important that you understand you have the responsibility to:

use the system only for the purposes specified by PSERS;

comply with controls established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, PSERS, and public law as referenced on the PSERS website;

prevent disclosure of sensitive information.

Please remember, for your own personal protection, do not keep your password written down, do not give your password to anyone, even to employees of PSERS. It is important that you keep your email address current with PSERS. We advise that the email address you supply to PSERS is an account to which you have exclusive access. All Commonwealth systems and usage are monitored for security purposes. Violations of PSERS' security policy will result in the termination of your account.



