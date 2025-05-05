Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Newsroom

    PSERS' Communication Office welcomes reporters, the academic community, and others to contact our office for assistance. Media inquiries, interview requests, and guest speaking invitations may also be submitted via our office.

     

    MEDIA CONTACTS:

    Aimee Inama, 717-720-4704, ainama@pa.gov

    No results found for

    We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:

    1. Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
    2. Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
    3. Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.

    PSERS Media Contact Details

    Aimee Inama

    Press Secretary 717-720-4704
    Public School Employees' Retirement System Media